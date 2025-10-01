South African forward Kgaogelo Sekgota has left the rehabilitation centre after recovering from substance abuse

The former Kaizer Chiefs winger was admitted to the rehabilitation centre in Polokwane earlier this year, and also missed out on making a move abroad because of the issue

Fans shared their thoughts on Sekgota's rehab journey after beating substance addiction on social media

South African international Kgaogelo Sekgota has successfully recovered and completed his stay at a rehabilitation centre, where he received treatment for substance abuse alongside former Bafana Bafana star Lerato Chabangu.

Former Kaizer Chiefs star Kgaogelo Sekgota released from rehabilitation centre following a battle with substance abuse. Photo: sekgota_26

Source: Instagram

The former Kaizer Chiefs star completed a four-month program at the Hope of Achievers Rehabilitation Centre in Segwashi village, east of Polokwane, after struggling with drugs and alcohol and reaching one of the lowest points in his life.

Sekgota’s time in the rehabilitation centre in South Africa prevented him from pursuing a potential move to Morocco.

While at Kaizer Chiefs, he won over Amakhosi supporters, dazzling them with his flair, energy, and lively performances on the pitch. However, his off-field involvement in substance abuse was unknown at that point.

Sekgota apologises to fans after recovery

The Bafana Bafana winger has apologised to his family and friends, acknowledging that he disappointed them but vowing to return to his very best.

“I deeply apologise to my fans, family, and friends. I know I let you down when I fell into substance abuse. It was the lowest point of my life, but I’m thankful for the second chance I’ve been given,” Sekgota said in an interview with Sunday World.

He also confirmed that he underwent an intensive recovery programme, combining therapy and support, before being cleared to return home.

Kgaogelo Sekgota in action during the Liga NOS match between SL Benfica and Vitoria FC at Estadio da Luz on April 14, 2019 in Lisbon, Portugal. Photo: Gualter Fatia

Source: Getty Images

He concluded by saying he wants his story to serve as motivation for others who may be battling addiction. By showing that he managed to overcome his struggles and start rebuilding his life, he hopes others will believe that they, too, can recover and rise again.

Here is what fans are saying about Sekgota on social media:

just_carol8 commented:

"Football didn't do anything to him. He had a substance abuse problem and just came out of rehab, fortunately. He just needs to take himself serious then he can work on getting on his feet again. I still believe in him."

Rragwe Basimane wrote:

"Football is not cruel. Life is cruel to those who lack discipline,lack focus, do not put in any effort in what they do and a desire to get to the top and stay on top. I hope he rediscovers his hunger."

Bill_Collector reacted:

"This boys use to love smoking weed , i use to be around his friend who is a baller too."

RNMathe said:

"I pray he recovers & God puts him at a better space than he was before. He had massive potential. 💔"

Goofytothemax97 shared:

"@KaizerChiefs please make a plan asomblief, this brother did well for us.. Pretty sure a lifecoach can turn this young man's life back on track, i plead with y'all please let by-gones be by-gones."

LA_Star added:

"Prayers for you, son. Remember, it’s not over until God declares it over. Those who celebrate the pain of others will one day face the full measure of His justice."

Ex-Bafana star hopes to start afresh

Briefly News also reported that former Bafana Bafana and PSL star Lerato Chabangu was also in rehab due to drug addiction.

The former South African international is working on coming back to the game and become a football manager after his rehabilitation.

