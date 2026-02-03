South African rapper Sizwe Alakine bumped into Piano Pulse co-host Sfiso "Mafitsotso" Ndlovu recently

Reason was with his partner Gigi Lamayne, lounging with friends at a club, when Sfiso apprached them

Mzansi has responded to the video, poking fun at Sfiso Ndlovu, claiming that Reason would defeat him in a battle

Rapper Reason and Sfiso Ndlovu's beef almost escalated. In a viral video, Mafitsotso can be seen arguing with Reason at a club-like setting.

However, the footage did not capture what happed later on, it only showed what transpired. Reason and Sfiso are not in good terms, due to the fact that the Piano Pulse crew called his new girlfriend Gigi Lamayne, a downgrade.

Ever since Sizwe Alakine stormed into the podcast to confront the team, they had thrown jabs at one another.

Just recently, Sfio dissed Sizwe saying he needs to get a job and that he was being supported by his partner.

Mzansi picks side in Reason and Sfiso feud

Below are some of the reactions from social media users.

@NGAMULA07 laughed:

"The fear in his eyes after the dude stood up. Eyes never lie."

@WolfePI9 shared:

"I put my money on Sizwe; he has the height and some muscle. The way he is relaxing, you can tell that he fears fokol, and when he stood up, he spoke with authority. That's a kind guy I would take to any fight."

@collen_sambo2 said:

"Alakaine should have unleashed claps."

@AbutiWest shared:

"Face to face, man to man. Let them settle the issues."

@ButiEzechiel expressed:

"I thought Sizwe was going to klapa Bari when he stood up..am so disappointed."

@thekelo_Teekay agreed:

"This is how men settle their issues man to man situation not over the phone."

@LefikaMadubula said:

"They must both get off. We are tired of madalas acting like kids, when they have a lot of kids bona."

@KB_Peterson92 shared:

"Very weak from Sfiso. He went to those people to do what exactly. I mean you talked all that just to apologise with no pressure..

@zeek50101 asked:

"Forcing your presence on someone who doesn’t even wanna shake your hand man is just stupid to me. Anyway what’s that hairstyle man?"

Prior to the altercation, Sfiso had dissed Reason in an episode of his podcast. "Sfiso doesn’t rate Reason at all. He claims that Reason is being financially supported by a woman, and even the car he drives belongs to a woman. He went on to advise him to take up plumbing or some other trade so he can support himself and provide for himself as a man."

Thatohatsie gets an apology

In a previous report from Briefly News, Sfiso apologises to Thatohatsi after the hurtful comments he made on his podcast about the Amapiano star's appearance. This led to the online community's demand for accountability.

However, his apology did not sit well with people, and some claimed that it was a PR move designed to save face rather than a sincere acknowledgement of the harm caused.

Source: Briefly News