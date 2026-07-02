A local soldier had Mzansi doing double takes after pulling off a wild fitness move in a viral TikTok video clip

Getting into the SANDF is not as easy as many think, with candidates facing brutally tough tests before making the cut

South Africans filled the comments with praise after a military moment sparked serious pride online

Soldier challenges himself to one-hand push ups. Image: @adrenyegv8

Source: TikTok

A South African soldier has impressed Mzansi after a video showed him completing a fitness feat that few can pull off.

In the TikTok by @adrenyegv8 a soldier tackles 50 one-handed push-ups, doing 25 on each arm while bystanders counted in excitement. The soldier confidently finishes the challenge and makes it clear that his performance is real, adding:

"It's not Ai"

SANDF selection and tests

The SANDF selection process is designed to choose candidates who can handle military life, which is physically, mentally, and medically demanding. Applicants are tested in three main areas: physical fitness, psychological readiness, and medical fitness. Failing any one of these can lead to disqualification.

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The fitness test checks if you are strong, fit, and able to cope with long periods of activity. It may include a 2.4 km run, push-ups, sit-ups, pull-ups, shuttle runs, and basic endurance drills. These are not gym-style workouts but tests of real-world military readiness.

SANDF has a fitness test. Image: @Nigel Jared

Source: Getty Images

To prepare, candidates should train regularly by running, doing bodyweight exercises like push-ups and squats, and building core strength. Consistency is important, and training should start months before the test, not at the last minute.

Psychometric tests measure how you think and behave under pressure. They assess problem-solving, personality traits, discipline, and decision-making. These help determine if you can stay calm, follow instructions, and work well in a team during stressful situations.

View the TikTok video below:

Mzansi was impressed by the older man's skill

South Africans took to the comments to praise the man and some even attempted to try their luck. This is what Mzansi had to say on @adrenyegv8's page:

jay Tee said:

"Am single baba."

hustler wrote:

"My dad did this when he was very very sick and i was so amazed."

Emmanuel Buthane commented:

"Pain is temporary but pride is forever 🫡👊🏻"

Thathu added:

"Much respect for you sergeant major💪🏾"

zasha19711 exclaimed:

"Our fittest soldier"

Omolemo said:

"Iyoh, I can't even do 5,o lesole tota"

More Briefly News on South African National Defence Force Soldiers

The SANDF funeral procession for retired Lieutenant General Jabulani Sydney Mbuli impressed South Africans after soldiers performed a disciplined slow march that honoured his decades of service with dignity and precision.

A video of SANDF soldiers marching and chanting through the streets of Oudtshoorn went viral, with South Africans praising their discipline, unity, and professionalism, which sparked widespread national pride.

A SANDF soldier on duty was arrested in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal, for drunk driving during a major traffic crackdown that also netted other motorists, with authorities stressing that no one is above the law.

Source: Briefly News