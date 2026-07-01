A woman’s fixer-upper tour had friends reacting to the unexpected reality of her new home

Home renovation experts show the realities and surprises that come with home renovations

Mzansi’s humorous comments reflect shared experiences and light-hearted takes on homeownership and DIY projects

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The friends were in awe of the home. Image: @keepingupwiththekrugers

Source: TikTok

A woman gave her friends a tour of her newly acquired home and their reactions had South Africans laughing.

In the TikTok video by @keepingupwiththekrugers, a woman shows her friends reacting to her fixer upper home as they walk through the rooms. Their looks of concern were clearly visible, as the on-screen text read:

"POV: Showing your friends what you spent your life savings on."

According to the Kruger's page, this is not their first renovation project and they will be documenting the process of fixing up their home.

Renovations require a plan. Image: @Guido Mieth

Source: Getty Images

Some simple home renovation strategies

Before renovating, according to SJC Lawler Architects, the first step is to make sure the house is structurally sound and to get professional advice if needed. Start by making a clear “wishlist” of upgrades and prioritise what fits your budget. Decide whether to extend your home upward or outward, and always first make better use of existing space before adding new rooms.

Plan the whole house as one project with a long-term master plan, and set a realistic budget to avoid overspending. Keep structural changes to a minimum, since they are costly, and try to reuse existing layouts, especially kitchens and bathrooms, where possible.

Improve comfort with affordable upgrades like ceiling insulation, better lighting, larger windows, and improved airflow. Think carefully about roof structure and drainage when adding extensions.

Finally, refresh the home with modern finishes like paint, flooring, furniture, and storage solutions to create a cleaner, more updated look.

View the TikTok video below:

Mzansi shared their predictions

South Africans analysed the friends reactions and attempted to guess their next move. This is what Mzansi had to say on their page:

natalia_davids24.🦋✨️ said:

'"I was SHOCKED honey, I was in tears almost. And it had a white refrigerator. I was like, not a white refrigerator. Girl, please put your shoes on and let's go find you a home."😭'

LUVUYO❤️ wrote:

"They are never visiting and if they do it's during daytime and for outdoor picnics😭😭😭😭😭"

Naomi noted:

"They’re all clutching their pearls 😂"

Awkwardly Made Life said:

"They are just worried on your behalf."

Krissy🍭 added:

"Everybody’s grasping a hand to their mouth or chest. Bad sign😳"

. said:

"Well done! It's yours now you can fix it up step by step and be proud of it."

More Briefly News on Home Renovations

A South African woman went viral after showing the neatly decorated interior of her R70,000 shack on Instagram, impressing viewers with how stylish, organised, and comfortable she had made the small space.

A South African woman inspired viewers after documenting how she transformed a run-down Karoo home into a modern, stylish living space through detailed DIY renovations.

A KwaZulu-Natal woman went viral after surprising her mother with a home renovation costing about R600, transforming their living space and highlighting a heartfelt act of appreciation.

Source: Briefly News