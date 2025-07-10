Controversial media personality Tebogo Thobejane celebrated her son Botlhale’s 18th birthday with an emotional post reflecting on their journey together

Tebogo praised Botlhale for being respectful, loving, and her biggest teacher, calling him her baby despite his age

Tebogo has joined a trend of SA stars like DJ Zinhle and Ayanda Borotho who also recently honoured their children online

Controversial media personality Tebogo Thobejane poured her heart out in a birthday tribute to her son, Botlhale. The doting mother shared how special her son's 18th birthday was to her.

Tebogo Thobejane is a mother to a whole 18 year old! The actress shocked Mzansi when she shared a post celebrating her baby boy's milestone. The proud mother shared that they have been through a lot and experienced a lot of firsts together. She wrote:

"Wow… 18 years. We’ve really been through so much together. From the tiniest spaces to big, beautiful homes, from road trips to flying on private jets — we’ve seen it all. We’ve lived highs and survived lows that most people wouldn’t believe."

Tebogo Thobejane praises her son for being well-mannered

The star also applauded Botlhale for being a responsible young man, who is thoughtful, respectful and full of love. The former Muvhango actress said her son has been her biggest teacher, companion and motivator. She added:

"Happy Birthday, my baby. You’ll always be my baby — no matter how tall you get. I love you. Can’t tag you coz the opps 😂😂😂"

Fans react to Tebogo Thobejane's emotional post

Social media users flooded Tebogo Thobejane's post with heartfelt comments. many praised the mother and son duo for their relationship. Others wished Botlhale well on his special day.

@officially_dido commented:

"Happy birthday my handsome mokhonyana🎂❤️💫"

@therealbrinnette wrote:

"Happy Birthday my sweetest Botlhale.. Aunty loves you so much ❤️❤️❤️"

@khokhecia added:

"What a heartfelt message ❤️❤️👏👏👏 🔥🙌😍 a modimo a tswelle go mo godisa..."

@_pepouir noted:

"Happiest birthday Thlale my boy, may the Almighty bless and protect you🤍 we love you."

@tash_latash said:

"Happiest birthday Tlhale..May all your wishes come true …Love you always my boy🥳🥳"

@pammbekwa wrote:

"This is beautiful 😍 happy birthday young man 🥳🥳🥳👌"

@mathandies.1995 said:

"Happy birthday young man❤️you doing a good job mami."

SA celebs who recently celebrated their children

South African celebrities love showing their children some love on social media. DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz recently showered Kairo Forbes with love on her 10th birthday. Zinhle left Mzansi emotional when she wrote that she and her husband wished AKA was still alive to raise Kairo.

Actress Ayanda Borotho also showed off her beautiful daughter in a touching post. She revealed that she was written off after falling pregnant at 21, but her story changed when her baby girl was born.

Tebogo Thobejane shows off private jet

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that social media influencer and actress Tebogo Thobejane shared another video, giving fans a taste of her lavish lifestyle.

Former Muvhango star Tebogo Thobejane never gets tired of flaunting her lavish lifestyle. The media personality recently flew in a private jet. She took a video and shared it on Instagram, bragging about living the luxurious life.

