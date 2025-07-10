Controversial media personality Ntsiki Mazwai warmed Mzansi’s hearts by sharing a touching family photo on social media

Mazwai's family legacy stands strong, with her father and mother being respected figures, and her sisters also making waves in the entertainment industry

Social media users loved Ntsiki's post and wished they, too, had loving and supportive families

Ntsiki Mazwai tugged on Mzansi's heartstrings with a beautiful picture of her family. The popular poet who is always in the media for her controversial takes on trending issues showed a softer side of hers.

Ntsiki Mazwai shared a sweet picture of her family. image: @miss_ntsiki_mazwai

Source: Instagram

We all know Ntsiki Mazwai comes from a famous family. The star's father, Dr Thamsanqa Mazwai, is a magazine editor and former editor of The Sowetan. Her mother, Belede Mazwai, was a militant journalist and anti-apartheid campaigner. Her sisters Thandiswa and Nomsa Mazwai are also popular entertainers in South Africa.

Ntsiki never misses an opportunity to show love to her big family. The Moya podcast host recently took to her X (formerly Twitter) page on Wednesday, 9 July 2025, to share a picture with her lovely family. She captioned the post:

"Bless our Families ❤️🦋"

SA reacts to Ntsiki's family

Social media users shared heartwarming comments on Ntsiki's post. Many noted how blessed the poet is to be sharing such beautiful moments with her loved ones.

@Monza411 said:

"Only our Matumi is missing from that empty seat.🫶🏽🫶🏽 Beautiful to see this beautiful Family."

@Vuma_xfctr commented:

"Awww, the best gift of all family 🫠"

@GatsheniSanele9 added:

"@thandiswamazwai we see you sisi, umuhle yeva 😊"

@113Ziba commented:

"Positive vibes, waya-waya! Nihlale nithandana njalo!"

@MsValoyi said:

"I wish I had one person to call family, currently in my life."

A look at Ntsiki Mazwai's relationship with her family

Ntsiki Mazwai grew up in the spotlight, thanks to her parents, Dr Thami and Belede Mazwai, who were in the public eye. Her sister, Thandiswa "King Tha" Mazwai, was a member of the popular musical group, Bongo Maffin, and she also had a successful solo career.

Having such a famous family has been a blessing for Ntsiki, who always shares sneak peeks of their relationships on social media. The media personality proved that she is a daddy's girl when she shared a screenshot of a conversation she had with her father. In the post, Ntsiki thanked her dad for raising her and jokingly apologised for being a handful. Dr Thami sweetly responded by embracing her daughter's "madness".

Ntsiki and Thandiswa have also exchanged playful banter on social media. The Mazwai sisters left fans rolling on the floor with laughter when Ntsiki shared a stunning picture and told her fans to address her as Miss Mazwai. Big sister Thandiswa did not waste time in reminding Ntsiki that she was Miss Mazwai the second.

SA reacted to a picture of Ntsiki Mazwai's beautiful family. Image: @miss_ntsiki_mazwai

Source: Instagram

Ntsiki Mazwai calls for protests over high electricity prices

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Ntsiki Mazwai has addressed the high prices of electricity in South Africa. The star urged citizens to take their complaints to the streets.

Ntsiki Mazwai is not happy about the rising prices of electricity. The media personality aired her grievances in a viral video shared on her X page on 2 July 2025.

