Ntsiki Mazwai warmed hearts by sharing a screenshot of a sweet conversation with her father, Dr Thami Mazwai, where she expressed gratitude and jokingly apologised for being a handful

The outspoken media personality, known for her unfiltered posts and recent criticism of Minister Gayton McKenzie, showed a softer side as her father lovingly embraced her character

Fans applauded the heartfelt exchange, with many praising Dr Mazwai for supporting Ntsiki's authenticity

Controversial media personality Ntsiki Mazwai warmed Mzansi's hearts with a screenshot of her conversation with her father, Dr Thami Mazwai.

Ntsiki Mazwai posted a screenshot of her conversation with her father Dr Thami Mazwai. Image: @miss_ntsiki_mazwai

Source: Instagram

Ntsiki Mazwai showed her soft side with a post showing her chat with her dad. The outspoken media personality and poet who always lands in hot water over her unfiltered posts proved that she is daddy's girl.

We all know Ntsiki never sugarcoats her thoughts on social media. The star, who never shies away from controversy, recently blasted Minister Gayton McKenzie for supporting Unathi amid her ongoing beef with Sizwe Dhlomo. She also defends fellow celebs who get trolled on social media.

Taking to her Instagram page, the Moya Podcast host posted a screenshot of the message she sent her father. She showed him some love for raising her and jokingly apologised for being a handful. Dr Mazwai also responded by loving his daughter and embracing Ntsiki's "madness". Take a look at the post below:

Fans react to Ntsiki's conversation with her father

Social media users flooded the comments section with heartfelt messages. Many loved the sweet exchange between the father-daughter duo. Others also applauded Dr. Thami Mazwai for embracing her daughter's character.

@dr.muhwati_32223 said:

"To parents who give us the unconditional love and space to authentically exist as ourselves."

@014faith commented:

"I love him... we are all crazy."

@mahlanguthobile wrote:

" I love dad's response, he loves you as you are. Your craziness is justified."

