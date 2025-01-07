Controversial singer and poet Ntsiki Mazwai has responded to the viral video of Gogo Maweni on social media

The latest video shared on Instagram shows the reality TV star and sangoma with a white casket

Fans on social media echoed Mazwai's sentiments and agreed that Gogo Maweni has gone too far

Ntsiki Mazwai claims Gogo Maweni is a fake sangoma. Images: @ntsikimazwaimedia

Source: Instagram

Author and song writer Ntsiki Mazwai has weighed in on traditional healer Gogo Maweni's latest video.

A video believed to be Gogo Maweni shows a woman preparing some ritual with a white casket that resembles Gogo Skhotheni's late son, Monde Jr.

Maweni's video comes after Skhotheni accused her of having two murder cases and daring her to take legal action.

The popular singer slammed Maweni's latest Instagram video by claiming that she's not a real traditional healer.

South Africans slam Gogo Maweni

The singer and influencer Ntsiki Mazwai took to her X account on Tuesday, 7 January 2025 to reply to a social media user who criticised Gogo Maweni.

@WhyUfikelate wrote:

"Gogo Maweni is... yah neh. Like, we just arrived in 2025. The healing community is going through a lot. Especially izangoma, you guys have the worst people representing you on these big scales because what is that?"

To which Mazwai replied:

"Fake sangomas."

@DangerBoxSA also wrote:

"Gogo wok’nuka (smelly Gogo). Representing who, kuphi? (where) For what?"

@ModernHeadman said:

"The sad part is she has lots of people supporting her 'business'."

@NokubongaQwabe4 replied:

"That woman is evil."

@poomeigh said:

"I don’t know how I can unsee that."

@Leanne78207061 responded:

"She's Satan in human form."

@beauty_1235 replied:

"Some scary things there."

@Glenzto said:

"After seeing this I unfollowed. I don’t hate her but this is uncalled for and heartless. No person should make fun of another’s pain."

@sizwem1999 replied:

"Just checked it out now. What is the meaning of what she posted."

