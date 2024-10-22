Thandiswa and Ntsiki Mazwai shared a sweet moment online, with Thandiswa playfully reminding Ntsiki she's the second Miss Mazwai

Ntsiki had posted a stunning picture asking followers to address her as Miss Mazwai, sparking Thandiswa's funny comment.

Fans loved the playful banter and Ntsiki's beauty, with many chiming in on the sisterly exchange

The Mazwai sisters Thandiswa and Ntsiki shared a sweet moment on social media. Thandiswa responded to the Moya Podcast host's post with a funny comment.

Ntsiki and Thandiswa Mazwai exchanged a playful banter online. Image: @miss_ntsiki_mazwai and @thandiswamazwai

Source: Instagram

Thandiswa and Ntsiki Mazwai share sweet moment online

Thandiswa and Ntsiki Mazwai are just two of the many siblings in the South African entertainment industry. The famous stars enjoy leaving hilarious comments on each other's posts.

Outspoken poet Ntsiki Mazwai recently shared a stunning picture feeling herself. The Uwrongo hitmaker jokingly told her followers to address her as Miss Mazwai from now on. She wrote:

"Good morning. Call me Miss Mazwai moving forward."

Responding to Ntsiki's post, big sis Thandiswa reminded her she was the first Miss Mazwai. She commented:

"Excuse me. You are Ms Mazwai the 2nd😂"

Fans react to Ntsiki and Thandiswa's posts

Social media users loved the playful banter between the famous sisters. Many shared hilarious comments about how their older siblings like reminding them about their age. Othes couldn't get enough of Ntsiki's beauty.

@Clemaestro said:

"LMAO Mamiya @ntsikimazwai you must know us deputy parents will remind you please... King Tha pulled a ..."

@TheeMrsNova commented:

"🤣 I saw that one coming..."

@tgmolapisane said:

"Here we go again... 😂😂😂"

@uuniversalmusic added:

"The attire says it all, Good Morning Miss Mazwai 🔥🔥"

@RAJ_LETSOALO said:

"I don't know why every time am looking at your pics am trying to associate them with wrong things that are always being said about you."

@LedwabaKoena1 wrote:

"Controversial yet beautiful…good morning Miss Mazwai have you a beautiful day today."

Ntsiki Mazwai compares her body to Rihanna’s

Source: Briefly News