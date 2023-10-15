South Africa's DJ Back Coffee, made history at Madison Square Garden (MSG), and he brought other South African artists on stage

One of them was Shota, whose wife Phumeza Mdabe gushed over his performance on their American stage

The fans were delighted after Phumeza Mdabe showed her husband lots of love on Instagram

DJ Black Coffee made history as a headliner at Madison Square Garden and flew South Africa's flag high. Mnqobi “Shota” Mdabe was one of the South African artists the DJ brought to the show.

Phumeza Mdabe thanked Black Coffee for picking her husband to be at Madison Square Garden, and fans were just as delighted. Image: Getty Images/ Donna Ward/ Instagram/ @phumezamdabe/ @shoba_warrior

Source: UGC

Shota's performance made Phumeza Mdabe, his life partner, incredibly proud. The doting wife took to her Instagram to show Shota some love after his Madison Square appearance.

Shota gets his flowers from wife

Phumeza Mdabe was extremely proud to see her husband on the MSG stage. She wrote a sweet post dedicated to her husband after seeing him shine and thanked Black Coffee for giving him the opportunity.

Read her sweet caption below:

SA applauds Black Coffee for uplifting SA artists

Many agreed that Black Coffee made the right move by including South African artists in today's lineup. People commented raving about Shota's Madison Square Garden opportunity.

pontsho_raps said:

"This is what humanity should be, lifting each other instead of pulling each other down, God was showing off, Congratulations."

bonolonamethe commented:

"I was there! What a night! His performance was phenomenal."

chericho wrote:

"Awww Shota, the vocalist that walked so that so many in the House/Dance music could run."

zamangwanya_ gushed:

"This show warmed up my heart so much. Mashimane did that alongside his brothers and sisters."

nombusonoso added:

"These guys have always carried each other. I remember them from way back in the days at Natal Tech when they used to do backing vocals for Busi Mhlongo."

Black Coffee's MSG performance makes history

Briefly News reported that Black Coffee's Madison Square Garden performance was one for the books. The DJ is the first South African to headline the American venue.

Black Coffee's historic Madison Square Garden announcement sparks mixed emotions

Briefly News previously reported that bathong, the renowned DJ Black Coffee, left social media users curious as to why he decided not to add Zakes Bantwini to his line-up for his much-anticipated show at the Madison Square Garden in New York.

Legendary DJ, producer and Grammy award-winning DJ Black Coffee is set to make history in October 2023.

The DJ will become the very first African and South African to headline the iconic arena in New York called Madison Square Garden.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News