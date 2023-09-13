DJ Black Coffee was dragged online by social media users after announcing his Madison Square Garden line-up

Black Coffee has teamed up with Castle Lite for an exclusive send-off party for his local fans who won't be able to go to New York

Netizens flooded the DJ's comment section and asked why he didn't add Zakes Batwini to his line-up

PAY ATTENTION: Check out our special project with inspiring stories of women who overcome the challenges to succeed in construction: Women of Wonder: Building the Future!

Black Coffee announced his Madison Square Garden line-up, in which he excluded Zakes Batwini. Image: @realblackcoffee

Source: Instagram

Bathong, the renowned DJ Black Coffee, left social media users curious as to why he decided not to add Zakes Batwini to his line-up for his much-anticipated show at the Madison Square Garden in New York.

Black Coffee is first African to headline Madison Square Garden

Legendary DJ, producer and Grammy award-winning DJ Black Coffee is set to make history in October 2023.

The DJ will become the very first African and South African to headline the iconic arena in New York called Madison Square Garden.

However, the Fetch Your Life hitmaker was blasted after he officially announced his 'special' line-up for his show.

The renowned DJ shared on his Instagram timeline the list of appearances that will be at his show. However, social media users were unhappy with him excluding the Grammy award-winning musician Zakes Batwini.

Besides the two having clashed recently, peeps believe that Zakes deserved to be on the line-up, considering they collaborated on most of the massive songs that still are loved by music fanatics.

Enhle Mbali's ex-hubby Black Coffee posted the picture of his line-up and captioned it:

“Each guest I’ve chosen to join me at @thegarden has played a special part in my musical journey, and I can’t wait to experience music in the Garden with you. #BCMSG.”

See the post below:

Black Coffee teams up with Castle Lite

The DJ has teamed up with one of the biggest alcohol brands in Mzansi, Castle Lite, to do an exclusive send-off party for him. The gathering will reportedly be at a secret location on Thursday, 28 September. Black Coffee will get to celebrate with his local fans who won't be able to fly to New York to join him at the Madison Square Garden (MSG) on 7 October 2023.

Castle Lite shared with Briefly News that they aim to provide fans with the experience of their lifetime and a truly South African send-off for the Grammy award-winning DJ.

They said:

“We thought we could either send just a few South Africans to New York or we could be more inclusive and open up an unforgettable experience to over 1000 people who are huge fans of Black Coffee.”

Fans are not happy with Black Coffee, excluding Zakes Batwini

Though netizens are happy for the Drive hitmaker, some of his followers are unhappy with his final decision to exclude the Clap Your Hands hitmaker from his historic headline show. Some said they couldn't wait to attend:

Boitshwarelosebake said:

"Bucie had to be there, and she deserves that spot more than anyone. I would have loved to see Zakes also, but it is all good."

Typhoon_gn said:

"Imagine if ZAKES BANTWINI slid down the stage for a surprise performance."

Bra.booster responded:

"Zakes Bantwini."

Southside. Sanz replied:

"Kushoda uZakes."

Dave_lui67 wrote:

"Zakes to make a surprise visit."

Rolandclarkmusic wrote:

"I’m looking forward to participating in this momentous occasion."

Tequilamemucho said:

"I still can’t believe I’m going to witness this."

Jdsolis said:

"Glad to see Bucie is back and you are reunited. You make magic together."

Black Coffee returns to the studio

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Black Coffee recently announced his return to the studio, and his fans couldn't contain their excitement. Taking to Twitter, he dropped a snap where he looked like he was going to the studio booth.

According to the tweet's location, Black Coffee was working in Los Angeles. Loyal fans waiting for Black Coffee to release new music expressed their excitement in several social media posts.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News