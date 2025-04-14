Three snakes were recorded fighting on a street, causing people across the internet to share their hilarious theories

Reptiles are quite common in South Africa, but many people believe their sightings are spiritual

Folks online had a fun time coming up with side-splitting theories on why the danger-noodles were attacking each other

People across the internet were shocked by three snakes attacking each other on a road. Images: Marycynthia Ugoh/ Facebook, Oliver Helbig

Source: Getty Images

People across the internet had to do a double take after three snakes were caught attacking each other on a road. The three reptiles tried attacking each other but ended up coiling together without anything significant happening between them. The clip inspired some cheeky jokes from the internet, which gave hilarious reasons why the danger-noodles were acting that way.

A strange fight

Facebook user Marycynthia Ugoh shared the clip, which had many Africans wondering why the dangerous animals were acting that way. Some said that they were trying to reproduce while others said that it reminded them of their ex-husband and ex-girlfriend. Others, however, stated that the sighting of the snakes was spiritual and that they would have run them over.

See the video below:

An account of deep randomness

What's even more random about the video is the account that posted it. A lot of social media accounts post funny clips to gain followers and views, but this account takes it to the next level. There are tons of slapstick clips posted. One clip shows a dude chasing another with what seems to be a stick, and missing when he takes a massive swing.

Tons of random videos can be found on the Facebook account. Image: Stephen Zeigler

Source: Getty Images

Another random video takes place in China and has no sense of humour in it. But it does show off a wonderful photography section filled with flowers thrown into the air.

People across the internet came up with interesting and funny theories as to why the snakes were fighting.

Read the comments below:

Oyedeji Owolawi said:

"Where I come from, we don't stop to watch this kin. We drive with speed over them all. If they refuse to die well, we reverse and move with more speed. Then pack to look for good sticks to ensure none is breathing 😀"

Reji Bee asked:

"Are they chatting or quarreling? Whoever speaks vermin should pls explain the issue 🤣"

Nerat Al-bright mentioned:

"Crush that enemy in Jesus's name."

Kwabena Asiamah Yeboah commented:

"And you think it’s only humans that have beef 🤣🤣🤣 I’m sure the guy snake cheated 🤣"

Chiboy Fezzy posted:

"Why Africa? What did Africa do to you people? 🤣🤣🤣🤣"

Natacha Koussougbo shared:

"That’s Adam, Eve, and the snake fighting in hell."

Winza Mudau said:

"My ex-husband and his current gf fighting me 🤣"

Lamech Akapelwa mentioned:

"They are making out 😂"

