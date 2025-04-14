South Africans shared a good laugh after one goofy boss decided to prank his employees during a serious assignment

The mischievous employer threw a fake snake at his workers and witnessed their swift moves

Social media users were floored by the hilarious scene and shared their thoughts in a thread of comments

A mischievous boss made South Africans laugh after uploading a video of himself pranking his employees.

A goofy boss pranked his employees with a rubber snake. Image: @poco_bw

Source: Getty Images

The employer spotted his serious workers as they gathered for a serious assignment and threw a fake snake at them.

Boss pranks employees

A South African man who owns a panel beaters shop ventured into comedy as his reputation of being a prankster skyrocketed. The Mzansi gent witnessed a great breakthrough after he pranked his employees with a fake snake while they enjoyed an intense card game.

After generating impressive numbers on TikTok, the chap brought out another rubber snake and waited for his workers to get busy so that he could strike once more. The boss held the fake reptile in his hand and watched as his employees fixed a couple of tyres.

Immediately after he threw the toy, the mechanics ran for their lives, some tripping over and bumped into each other, trying to escape the scene. During their escape, the men did not make a single sound. No screaming or crying, but swift movements that made South Africans laugh out loudly.

The employer chuckled as his prank succeeded and posted the hilarious video online with the caption:

“Haha, just a normal day at the workshop. I’m saving up to buy a real snake.”

The video generated over a million views in two days and was shared by social media users over 26k times on TikTok.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi floored by goofy boss

Social media users shared their thoughts in a thread of comments:

One boss pranked his employees with a rubber snake. Image: @Rohyati

Source: Getty Images

@malwandentuli0 pointed out that some of the mechanics did not see the snake:

“Half of them don’t even know what they’re running from.”

@Uhone🌻 giggled at how quietly the men fled the scene:

“It’s how no one made a noise.”

@Oarabile M was floored by the mechanics:

“The silence.”

@Vuyokazi. pointed out the chaotic escape:

“I am here for the flying tyre.”

@Joash explained how one chap just joined the chaos:

“The guy with the red didn't know what happened. He just saw the rest running.”

@Rofhiwa Mulaudzi laughed:

“Not the snake flying.”

@boo_thang200 chuckled in the comments:

“The pillars of strength.”

@miss.danger ❤️commented:

“Please, we are black people, we don’t have time to ask questions.”

