A gent uploaded a video of a man who stumbled upon a massive snake sleeping in his engine bay, startling South Africans

The colossal reptile didn't move an inch when it was discovered, even when the cameraman leaned in to check it out

South Africans had a lot to say about the snake, and many more suggested that there was a spiritual meaning behind it

South Africans were stunned to see a snake chilling on a man's engine, with many saying it was spiritual. Images: Ericano M/ Facebook, Xavier Lorenzo

Source: Getty Images

A man opened the hood of his car and found a massive snake lying on the engine. The giant reptile laid still even when the cameraman leaned in closer to see what was going on. South Africans saw the snake as a sign of a spiritual instance, while others simply made jokes about the gargantuan danger noodle.

An unpleasant surprise

Facebook user Ericano M shared the clip which drew hundreds of comments from people across the country. Even though there was a dude standing closer to the snake, the reptile didn't budge. Snakes are a common occurrence in South Africa. People who live in KZN are used to seeing them, and we at Briefly News have written countless stories on them.

See the unsettling clip below:

Sneaky animals

Snake stories in South Africa usually begin with someone minding their business and then finding one. Some snakes aren't dangerous at all, such as your cute and oftentimes tiny garden snake. Others aren't as adorable. Several people in KZN have experienced the fright of their lives after stumbling upon black mambas in their homes.

Snake sightings in South Africa are very common. Image: Taha Aro/ 500px

Source: Getty Images

South Africans had a lot of opinions to give on what the snake meant, while others made hilarious jokes about the reptile.

Read the comments below:

Phillis Dibakwane said:

"This snake was sent to cause you an accident, you must thank God and your ancestors for protecting you and revealing an evil plot against you."

Andrew Morudu commented:

"This snake the first person to see it, is blessed in business. It's a snake that represent wealth, it means you have an ancestor that had wealth ❤️ It's a good snake spiritually."

Nhlangano Shaun Joshua mentioned:

"Just call a snake catcher, most probably it got in there when your engine was still hot, they like hot places. It just a normal python not your ancestors. Don't be misled."

Amo Mbatha shared:

"You should have taken it alone and not show people wena, because you removed your blessings of wealth. Sometimes, handle such alone you'll succeed. Ask yourself why it didn't bite you."

Mathie Lombo Sgomane posted:

"Idlozi is everything 😩"

Johannes Mathibela said:

"If you want to live well."

Langs Mbizo commented:

"It's looking for a warm place that's all."

