A toddler had the internet in shock when he started climbing a wall with ease, causing mixed reactions online

The Facebook account that shared the clip posts tons of cute videos of toddlers and babies, and what they get up to

Folks on the web either enjoyed the clip and found it cute or were taken aback by the little wall-crawlers' abilities

A toddler left the internet stunned with his wall-climbing ability. Images: PD DY/ Facebook, Oliver Helbig

Source: Getty Images

The internet couldn't believe its eyes after a 14-second clip showed a toddler climbing a wall with ease. The little guy gripped the two sides of the wall and used his legs to push himself up to the top. People either found the clip cute, while others found the behaviour shocking.

Cuteness on steroids

The PD DY Facebook account shared the video of the cute toddler in a Monster's Inc onesie and a duck backpack. The rest of the account shares similar videos of adorable Asian babies and toddlers. One surprising aspect of the kid climbing up the way he did was the speed. There was no hesitation or misstep from the energetic little one.

See the cute video below:

Serving up adorable activities

The Facebook account is the definition of cuteness overload. Tons of videos show babies and toddlers getting up to the most cutest things. One clip shows a dad holding his baby over some flowers as if he were a bee. Another video shows a toddler dancing in his diapers, just vibing along to the music.

The PD DY Facebook account is filled with adorable toddler and baby videos. Image: d3sign

Source: Getty Images

If cuteness is your thing, you can easily end up endlessly scrolling on the PD DY Facebook account.

People across the internet had a lot to say about the climbing toddler. Some thought it was cute, while many others were taken aback by it.

Read the comments below:

Keith Cha said:

"The power of Christ compels you.. The power of Christ compels you."

Shin Voo mentioned:

"Ya'll are sad. I could do this when I was young. My grandma traditional house had a tall ceiling, some 20ft high and had tall wooden support pillars which I would climb."

JV Cuasito commented:

"I was waiting for it to turn and crawl downwards with a deeper voice."

Melanie Hesch shared:

"When my sweet daughter was around 5-ish, I sent her out to the yard to play. When I went to check on her she had climbed the side of the house and was on the second floor climbing through her window."

Tyson Liu posted:

"You guys don’t understand. In a concrete jungle, you learn to climb houses and short buildings."

Jennifer Thompson said:

"My kids used to climb doors like this. Not sure if this is real or not though. But my kids could climb well."

Chrishna Colie Amoncio asked:

"Why do l feel like the child is a middle child or the younger child? 😂"

More kid-related stories from Briefly News

Briefly News previously reported that a mother took to the socials to share that her one-year-old son had eaten her father's cremated remains.

previously reported that a mother took to the socials to share that her one-year-old son had eaten her father's cremated remains. A clip was shared showing a naughty Asian kid placing a frog on his sleeping father's face, making a mess in the bedroom.

A cute pair of twins showed off their angelic voices and stole the hearts of Mzansi while doing so.

Source: Briefly News