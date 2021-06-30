Awww: Dad Shares Sweet Pic of His Daughter, Celebrates Her 1st Birthday

A grateful father has headed online to gush over his baby girl and celebrate her 1st birthday

To mark the occasion, he's shared a sweet black-and-white pic of the little princess from exactly a year ago on the day she was born

Mzansi social media users were definitely left feeling the love and took to the comments section to wish the daddy's girl a happy birthday

An emotional dad has headed online to wish his beautiful baby girl a happy first birthday. The proud papa also shared a gorgeous black-and-white snap taken the day his little girl was born.

, @Mpumi_Dope couldn't help gushing over all the joys of fatherhood. The little girl has certainly turned his life around in all the best ways possible.

"It’s exactly a year since she arrived in this world and nothing been the same since I first laid eyes on her… My Little Ngwana," he captioned the tear-jerking post.

Of course, Mzansi social media users couldn't help getting in on the touching moment. Heading to the comments section friends and family showered the little angel in happy birthday wishes.

Many hoped for her to be blessed and protected all her life while others lovingly hoped she grew up into a strong young woman.

Check out some of the comments below:

@phirexjnr said:

"Happy birthday to little ngwana!"

@davidmasindi said:

"Happy birthday to the princess wishing her many more fruitful years to come."

@WonderMahlobo said:

"Happy birthday to the little princess. May she grow stronger and wiser. And may the ancestors protect her."

@HLAPOGADI81 said:

"Happy birthday to your princess. May God protect her and shower her with blessings."

@manna8601 said:

"May she keep growing and bringing us smiles."

@salim_sgo said:

"Happy father’s day to you sir."

@AnathiMah said:

"Happy birthday to your gorgeous girl."

Proud father shares cute snaps with his daughter 10 years apart: #GirlDad

In similar news about dads and their daughters, Briefly News previously reported that an American dad is certainly not one to shy away from loving on his daughter, even though it's clear the little princess is growing up.

The handsome daddy shared stunning then-and-now snaps of himself and his baby girl, 10 years apart.

The papa and his little girl appear just as close as the day she first came into the world. Tightly holding his newborn in the safety of his arms, @MisterClasico appears the unsure but eager young father in the throwback pics.

"10 years later and nothing has changed," @MisterClasico captioned the touching post.

Today, the young man seems quite the capable father, having learnt over 10 years of lessons in parenthood. His little girl, however, is not ready to let go of her best friend, still lying in her daddy's lap despite her big size.

The touching post has caused a wave of #GirlDads to come forward, sharing their own sweet pics with their bundles of joy. Some eager mamas even took to shooting their shots with the handsome dad.

Check out some of the comments below:

@kashiwagi_adam said:

"Who is in favour of sharing this tweet every time people talk down on fathers (especially black fathers)?"

@kleoquartz teasingly shoots her shot:

"You want another one?"

@ASacredlotus111 said:

"Seeing all these black men loving their kid(s) and not even ageing at all! I love to see it."

@Sisinyane_K said:

"The dad content under this tweet is so cute."

