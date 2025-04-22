South African actor Kay Sibiya and his wife Judie Kama recently stunned at a local event dressed in black outfits

The former Uzalo actor paid lobola for his baby mama in November 2024, and they are yet to walk down the aisle

Social media users had mixed reactions to the couple's weird outfits, however, one thing is for sure: Judie Kama is one heck, of a beautiful woman

Kay Sibiya and Judie Kama recently stunned at an event.

Popular celebrity couple Kay Sibiya and his wife Judie Kama turned heads at a recent local event. They seemed to be on-theme with their matching black outfits.

Kay Sibiya and bae out and about

The former Uzalo actor Kay Sibiya stepped out with his wife Judie Kama. Sibiya was wearing floral lace pants and a turtle neck sweater. Judie kept it simple with a black dress with knee-length heels.

However, it was Sibiya's outfit which drew negative reactions from social media users, who came for him in the comments.

Celebrity blogger @MDNnewss posted the pictures on X:

Kay Sibiya pays lobola for Judie Kama

The loving couple closed off 2024 with a bang as Kay Sibiya officially made his baby mama his wife. The Generations: The Legacy actor announced on Instagram that he had lobola for her and posted photos from the event.

The couple had been together for seven years before welcoming their child into the world. A doting Judie shared on her Instagram, "The uncles have arrived to pay lobola."

Kay Sibiya and his stunning wife Judie Kama recently stunned at an event.

Netizens have mixed reactions to Kay Sibiya and bae

Social media users had mixed opinions about Kay Sibiya and his wife Judie Kama's outfit choices. Below is a mix of hilarious, insulting and kind comments.

@Noma_here asked:

"His pants, though?"

@yangamessi gushed:

"Yoh Judie is fire."

@DDT_PM joked:

"One of my favorite couples who started their relationship like it was a joke."

@troubledcole asked:

"And those pants? What is he wearing?"

@mphoramabule2 said:

"He is lucky."

@mphoray22 asked:

"What is he wearing?"

@HarrisonMkhize_ laughed:

"I just know Musa Khawula would have said something wild."

@Elvishonz questioned:

"What pants is Kay wearing?"

Kay Sibiya proves his multi-talented

If he is not acting, Kay Sibiya is a DJ. He formed a duo with Ntinga Ntaka hitmaker Obiie King in June 2023.

King shed some light with Briefly News about their collaboration, saying theirs was sort of written in the stars.

"We were both booked at the same venue, and we decided to play a B2B set for the first time, which was unplanned. We had never practised or played together. That is how we formed a duo," they shared.

