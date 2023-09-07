Soapie actor Kay Sibiya is back in the entertainment industry as a DJ

The Uzalo star was accused of drugging and assaulting his baby mama, Zookey Zarling, in February 2023

Kay shared with Briefly News that he has formed a DJ duo with the Ntinga Ntaka hitmaker Obiie King

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Kay Sibiya has returned to the entertainment industry as a DJ duo with Obiie King. Image: @kaysibiya, @obiie.king

Source: Instagram

The Uzalo star and the Ntinga Ntaka hitmaker told Briefly News about their music collaboration. The duo mentioned they met through Instagram first before they started DJing together.

Kay Sibiya forms DJ Duo with Obiie King

Actor Kay Sibiya is back in the entertainment industry as a DJ. The star was accused of drugging and assault by former Gagasi FM presenter and his baby mama, Zukiswa “Zookey Zarling” Vuthela, in February 2023.

The former Imbewu actor and DJ Obiie King told Briefly News that they had formed a DJ duo in June 2023.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Kay Sibiya shared that he started DJing 10 months ago before he joined forces with the Ntinga Ntaka hitmaker.

"We were both booked at the same venue, and we decided to play a B2B set for the first time, which was unplanned. We had never practised or played together. That is how we formed a duo," they both said.

Though the two DJs are a duo, they still have individual gigs they do in their own time.

The Uzalo star Kay Sibiya shared how they blend their individual musical influences as each brings unique styles and musical backgrounds.

Kay said:

"Obiie King has been a DJ since 2009 and has been producing, so he loves the deep Afro House sounds, which he is inspired by Caiiro & Da Capo, that’s how Obiie managed to get his favourite sound when it comes to production. I wanted to bring more of our indigenous church elements like your Zion, Shembe, etc., a deep element of the Zulu culture."

Obiie mentioned that their songwriting process and composing their music together stems from their brotherhood and friendship.

"Usually, we start with the production laying down our melodies, baseline, percussions, etc., while the vocalist, Jey Charles, writes the songs on the spot.

"We are also blessed to work with an array of talent on the production, so after every track, we send it to Sound Engineers, SABMAG & Candy Man for a listen as well as mixing & mastering," Obiie shared.

Currently, the duo is in the studio preparing their first project together. Though they haven't shared much on when they will be releasing it, they assured that it is a killer one.

Fans react to Kay Sibiya's new journey

Kay has been sharing a lot of reels online of him behind the decks.

Watch a reel here:

His fans responded positively to him being a DJ:

Judiekama responded:

"A movie."

Itsthatstarfire said:

"Love to see it! I’m proud of you bro."

Khaya__lindelo wrote:

"Ukabi bafo ngeke."

Senzo_radebe wrote:

"Yaaaaaaasshoooooo leyonto!!!!!"

Nombuso1238 responded:

"I'm proud of my son."

Sbushongwe_ said:

"Dope set my Brodie."

Kay Sibiya makes his debut on Generations: The Legacy

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Uzalo star Kay Sibiya made his long-awaited debut on Generations: The Legacy.

When news broke that Kay had been cast on Generations, the fans were super excited to see what he could bring to the table. Kay plays the character of Siyanda, who is the notorious Jack Mabaso's younger brother. Veteran Vusi Kunene plays Jack Mabaso.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News