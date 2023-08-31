By now, almost every South African, including Gen Z, knows a thing or two about the legendary Kwaito star Mduduzi 'Mandoza' Tshabalala.

His much-raved-about biopic by BET Africa biopic Nkalakatha: The Life of Mandoza, portrayed by Wiseman Mncube, has revived his memory based on some known public information.

Mduduzi was also a father, son, husband and friend behind the Mandoza fame, and Briefly News has compiled a list of 5 unknown facts.

1. Mandoza loved cartoons

Godoba enjoyed watching cartoons with his children every morning. He knew the tongue-twisting theme song to an American animation series, Phineas and Ferb by heart.

2. Mandoza enjoyed traditional South African dishes

He had an appetite for home-brewed meals and a bigger one for meat. Growing up in the streets of Soweto, on-the-go meal plates are available at almost every corner.

His distinct preference is shown during the first episode of his biopic, where he is seen raving about cow head meat he chows with his friends while hanging out with his friends.

3. Mandoza loved all things fashion

It doesn't take much to see that the Phunyuka Bamphethe hitmaker was a fashion-forward individual. His family told Zkhiphani that his love for beautiful clothing made him change outfits during the day.

He also had plenty of his signature Emporio Armani shades and an expensive collection of glasses.

4. Mandoza was spiritually inclined

Ndozini was a man of faith. The biopic shows that he comes from a spiritual family, where his mother and grandparents always guided him through prayer.

On the eve of the biopic, his widow, Mpho Tshabalala, took Mnchunu and Lorraine Moropa, who plays Mpho, to pay their respects to the Kwaito star as per their spiritual practice.

5. Mandoza had simple family traditions

Mandoza held his family in high regard and used to initiate family traditions away from the spotlight. One is the takeaway Friday, which the Tshabalalas still partake in.

His last tradition was taking his last breath on 18 September 2016, his wife's birthday. She wrote a sad tribute on one birthday and said:

"Even death couldn’t separate us, as I celebrate my birthday I also remember that you left me on this day 5 years ago ."

