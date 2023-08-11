Tumelo Tshabalala, Mandoza's son, is walking in his father's footsteps

He opened up about finding his voice in the industry as an upcoming artist

His uncanny resemblance to his father had some peeps suggesting that he should have played the role of the Kwaito's star biopic

Mandoza's son, Tumelo Tshabalala, says although he is musically inclined, he is taking a different path from Kwaito. Images: Naashon Zalk, Bruno Vincent, @BET_Africa/Twitter

Tumelo Tshabalala seems to have a level head on his shoulders. Mandoza's son shows signs that he's inherited his father's creativity but wants to do it the Tumelo way.

Mandoza's son a born-musician

He told TSHISALIVE that he is currently studying sound engineering and is finding his niche in the music industry as a rapper:

"I have been rapping for as long as I remember. I'm trying to use this album to portray me as an artist. Sometimes I rap in vernacular when I'm trying to uplift people ekasi."

"I don't feel the pressure of living up to my dad's potential because I'll have a legacy of my own."

Mandoza's son on his acting debut

Tumelo will play Tokollo Tshabalala on the BET Africa Biopic, Nkalakatha: The Life of Mandoza.

He says the opportunity has unlocked many childhood memories. He adds that it also got to show him the kind of icon his father was when he was alive.

Check out his interview with BET Africa:

Social media users on Tumelo Tshabalala on Mandoza's biopic

Netizens were surprised to see the grown-up Tumelo and how identical he is to his father. Some suggested that he should have been given the role of Mandoza instead of Shaka iLembe star Wiseman Mncube.

Check out the comments:

@ShoziSpheh asked:

"Manje why did they take Wiseman to play Mandoza whilst there's his look-alike?"

@GiftMarake1 said:

"He would have been the perfect fit for the role."

@KnockwonderK saw in doubles:

"And he does look like Wiseman, He will kill that role of playing Mandoza."

@Jumangji71 joked:

"Instead of doing a DNA, we must give him a mic to test if he has Mandoza’s English."

Wiseman Mncube to play Mandoza

In a related story on Briefly News, Wiseman Mncube was announced for his casting as Mandoza in the biopic. He received an overwhelming thumbs-up for his new role.

He will be joined by former The Queen actress Lorraine Maropa, who will play his wife, Mpho Tshabalala.

