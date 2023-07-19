Lorraine Moropa has been announced as the latest star added to the highly anticipated Mandoza biopic

The actress will portray the role of Mandoza's wife, Mpho Tshabalala, in the biopic titled Nkalakatha: The Life of Mandoza

Moropa joined Wiseman Mncube, who was announced as the actor to play Mandoza

Lorraine Moropa has landed another lead role in Mandzoza's biopic.

Lorraine Moropa has joined the star-studded cast in Mandoza’s upcoming biopic on BET Africa. Image: @wiseman_mncube, @lorrainemoropa

Actress to play Mpho Tshabala has been unveiled as Lorraine Moropa

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela has announced that Lorraine scored a lead role in Mandoza's upcoming biopic.

The actress will play the late singer's wife, Mpho Tshabalala, in Nkalakatha: The Life of Mandoza.

Wiseman Mncube plays Mandoza in the 6-part BET series

The series is divided into six parts and will star former The Wife star Wiseman Mncube who plays Mandoza.

Viewers can tune in on 16 August at 9 pm on DSTV channel 129.

Netizens react to Lorraine's addition to the show, some are on the fence about this

@macdizil said:

"They better not mess it up like they did with Lebo Mothosa."

@nhlanhlazimu97 said:

"She's well equipped."

@HeyBantse said:

"Love her."

@maharris263 said:

"Interesting."

@Mildred51285983 said:

"Now this show says watch me."

@Mr_dwing said:

"Horrible at acting but a pretty face."

@zazesto said:

"Congratulations Lorraine so happy for you."

@Zulu_MafiaGP said:

"They better do what's right with Mandoza, or else he will start turning in his grave."

@LiraMgl said:

"I'm definitely watching, Mandoza's life must have been wild!"

@LuKayMampuru said:

"What an insult to Wiseman Ncube."

Netizens praise Wiseman Mncube's acting skills, dub the actor one of the best in SA

Briefly News previously reported that Wiseman Mncube had been named as one of Mzansi's best actors after his stints on The Wife, Shaka iLembe and many other productions.

Netizens could not stop gushing over the actor, and so they gave him his flowers.

