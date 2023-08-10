Top South African actor Wiseman Mncube left social media users rolling on the floor with laughter with his funny video

The star who is among the lead stars in the Mzansi Magic telenovela Shaka iLembe shared a behind-the-scenes video from the show

Fans loved that the star who plays the role of Zwide joked about the traditional clothes they wear on the show

Wiseman Mncube is all about working hard and playing hard. The talented actor recently left his followers in stitches when he gave them a glimpse of what happens behind the scenes.

Wiseman Mncube shared a funny behind-the-scenes video from 'Shaka iLembe'. Image: @wiseman_mncube

Wiseman Mncube gives fans a glimpse of Shaka iLembe BTS

Shaka iLembe is the number-one trending show in Mzansi. The star-studded soapie which is set in the 1700s tells the story of the making of the great king Sgidi kaSenzangakhona, popularly known as King Shaka.

Although the show has been hailed for portraying the rich African culture, a lot happens behind the scene. Wiseman Mncube who plays Zwide recently showed fans a glimpse of the show's behind the scenes.

The now-viral video shared by controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula on his Twitter page shows the star in his traditional regalia and a blue robe. He then expresses that he is not used to wearing a G-string, which is part of the costume.

Wiseman Mncube's hilarious video gets reactions

Fans loved seeing their favourite actor's goofy and playful side. Many couldn't help but laugh at how he addressed the G-string matter.

@ThabzaBerry wrote:

"Dead"

@ZusiveLande added:

"Henry Cele remains undefeated."

@thabiler6 noted:

" and folks expect women to wear le shandis. Wiseman must get a bigger size, not his normal size."

