Wiseman Mncube celebrated the first episode of the much-anticipated biopic by BET Africa, Nkalakatha: The Life of Mandoza

He posted a picture from one of the scenes from the show and asked for a rating

Social media reactions were overwhelmingly amazing, with peeps looking forward to more episodes

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Mzansi finally watched BET Africa's biopic Nkalakatha: The Life of Mandoza on Wednesday, 16 August.

Wiseman Mncube received ratings from viewers on a picture he took from the first episode of 'Nkalakatha: The Life of Mandoza'. Images: @Bruno Vincent/Getty Images, @wiseman_mncube

Source: Instagram

The series dramatised the life of the late Kwaito star, Mduduzi 'Mandoza' Tshabalala, that passed away in 2016 from a cancer-related complication.

Wiseman celebrates Mandoza biopic TV debut

Wiseman Mncube, who plays the role of the legendary Kwaito star, took to his social media accounts to celebrate the first episode of the much-anticipated drama series:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

"Siyabonga, Hope you enjoyed the first episode of Inkalakatha biopic. Ooooy ooooooyi!”

Here is the picture:

Wiseman receives stellar reviews for Mandoza's biopic

The multi-versed actor received a nod from his fans on Instagram and Facebook. This is what they said:

@mbombozanemdacks was sold:

"Tjoo I can't wait for the next episode."

@bluerayy_theartist declared:

"Wiseman, you’re the greatest actor ever to exist in this century."

@chimbusomma_royalty suggested:

"I need more of @nhlanhla_kunene_ and @wiseman_mncube collabs. Stellar performance!"

@Calvin Hangwani Mushahaye praised:

You are so amazing Mr! May God uplift you higher & higher I really enjoyed everything was perfect."

@Siyabulela AntiPirates Kunene was grateful:

"Thank God your hidden talent was exposed. You're one of the best. Even Mandoza's son said you remind him of his dad."

@Jobe Njabulo was converted:

"For the first time, I watched BET."

@Patrick Lungu

"To be honest I had doubts but after watching I was impressed, though feel it would have been better if it was a movie. Anyway, I was happy with everything."

@Amanda Kili said:

"Stellar performance so far."

@NaimaKay SA praised:

"I really enjoyed it, big ups."

@Itumeleng Mpondo complimented:

"I loved it, you are great. Oh my, your voice! Keep up the good work."

@Petunia Nompumelelo Sigawuke said:

"You portraying Mdu I give you a 10 out of 10 you embodied the character so well. I am looking forward to more episodes."

@Zamasishi P Madlala Gasa clapped for him:

"You nailed it bro, you deserve an award for the awesome hard work you've done lately."

Bongani Fassie excited about Brenda's biopic

In a related Briefly News story, Bongani Fassie, son of iconic musician Brenda Fassie, looked forward to his mother's biopic.

He took the announcement suggesting that production was in the pipeline on Twitter.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News