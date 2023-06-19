Wiseman Mncube's portrayal of Zwide in Shaka iLembe received high praise for his amazing acting skills

Fans declared that the episode belonged to Mncube, applauding his standout performance and perfect fit for the villainous role

Some fans hoped for a more complex portrayal of Zwide beyond being solely evil, while others commended Mncube for his ability to excel in villainous characters

The much anticipated South African epic drama series Shaka Ilembe premiered on Sunday, 18 June, and Mzansi has been raving over the show's talent.

Mzansi raves over Wiseman Mncube's acting skill on Shaka iLembe

Fans are going crazy over Wiseman Mncube's portrayal of the villainous Ndwandwe king, Zwide kaLanga.

Twitter user, @Amza_5, lauded the actor for his portrayal of the villainous character in a tweet captioned:

"No, but Wiseman Mncube is such an amazing actor. He's nailing this villain Zwide character #ShakaiLembeMzansi"

Many fans agreed with the tweet and gave Wiseman his flowers, saying:

@Katlis_M said:

"Jealous down bafwethu the episode belongs to him hands down "

@NoxSiphe29 said:

"It suits him perfectly "

@Thuli_N said:

"I've hated this man since Ehostela, he is now my favourite villain "

@semakismymoralc said:

"I'm legit wanting him to bite the dust because he is problematic AF, hope they make him more complex other than just evil."

@makaudm2 tweeted:

"He likes getting those villain characters and does wonders"

What Shaka iLembe is about

According to news24, the show tells the historical tale of Shaka Zulu and his ascension to the Zulu throne.

Source: Briefly News