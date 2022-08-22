Uzalo star Wiseman Mncube has joined The Wife and will replace Bonko Khoza as Mqhele Zulu in the Showmax show

The former eHostela actor will appear on the upcoming season of the telenovela based on Dudu Busani's book and Mzansi is here for it

The show's producer shared that Wiseman's command of the Zulu language will take Mqhele's role to new heights in Season 3 of the show

Wiseman Mncube will play the role of Mqhele Zulu in the upcoming season of The Wife. The former Uzalo and eHostela star takes over the role from Bonko Khoza.

Wiseman Mncube has replaced Bonko Khoza as Mqhele in ‘The Wife’. Image: @wiseman_mncube, @bonkokhoza

Source: Instagram

Bonko left the show recently while it was busy filming season three. Taking to social media, entertainment commentator Phil Mphela broke the news.

Phil 's The Entertainment Alert reported on Twitter that they have it on good authority that Wiseman Mncube has been cast as Mqhele.

ZAlebs reports that series producer Kamogelo Aphane shared that Wiseman is a versatile performer with multiple accolades, adding that his command of Zulu will take Mqhele to new heights in the new season.

TV lovers took to Phil's comment section to share their reactions to the news. Many believe Wiseman has what it takes to fill Bonko's shoes.

@prim_ntomby wrote:

"I always wondered why Wiseman Mncube wasn't a Zulu brother. He was born for that role. Wishing him luck as the new Mqhele."

@missLaLucia said:

"Wiseman was phenomenal on eHostela, I think he’s a good replacement for Mqhele."

@wise30152072 commented:

"We live in SA, I feel sorry for him. Even if he kills the role, people will still be crying for the previous guy… he needs to be strong."

@nkosi_zamankosi added:

"Wiseman should have been Mqhele from the beginning."

The Wife star Bonko Khoza bids farewell to his character Mqhele

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Bonko Khoza has announced his departure from the popular telenovela The Wife.

While the cast and crew prepare for Season 3, Bonko bids farewell to his character Mqhele. For Seasons 1 and 2, he played the romantic character. Showmax is currently looking for a replacement, according to TshisaLIVE.

Bonko is also involved in the casting process, ensuring that the next person doesn't deviate too far from what he's already created, further reports TshisaLIVE.

