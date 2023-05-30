Days go by until the official launch of the new and exciting Mzansi Magic drama series Shaka iLembe

The star-studded show is centred around the story of the making of the iconic King from the Zulu tribe, King Shaka

Shaka iLembe featured talented stars such as Nomzamo Mbatha as the Queen mother of King Shaka played by Lemogang Tsipa and Senzo Radebe, amongst others; Mzansi countdown begins till the premiere of the show

Shaka iLembe is finally approaching the official premiere on our small DStv's Mzansi Magic screens. The historical drama centres around the story of making King Shaka from the Zululand.

The countdown for the official launch of Shaka iLembe has begun as the date is getting closer. Image: @Nomzamo Mbatha and @Thembinkosi.

Mzansi is full of anticipation after the trailer of Shaka iLembe dropped, causing the start of its countdown till it goes on air.

According to News24, the series consists of 12 parts and tells the story of the Zulu King and unpacks the events that shaped his life from childhood.

In a press release seen by the publication DStv media sales CEO Fahmeeda Cassim-Surtee said they had to consult with academics, historians and family descendants before they could start shooting the series.

"This is an epic series (and is) told on an epic scale, and it is destined to keep audiences tuned in with strong plotlines, stunning visuals, an evocative soundtrack," said Cassim.

IOL reported that the historical series promises drama that will keep viewers at the edge of their seats as it unpacks themes of love, hope, betrayal, and loss, among others.

Watch: The trailer of the epic historical drama series

News24 reported in September 2022 that DStv's Mzansi Magic shared the trailer of Shaka iLembe to give a glimpse of what to expect in the series.

The series has been in the making for six years and began filming earlier in the year. It is set to premiere on Saturday, 18 June 2023, News24 added.

Meet the cast and crew members of the much-anticipated historical series

Ntando Duma is cast as Bhibhi kaSompisi Ntuli, Wiseman Mncube will play the role of King Zwide, Thembinkosi Mthembu, well-known for his character, Mabutho on The River, will portray King Dingiswayo while Nomzamo Mbatha takes the Queen amongst other stars.

Mzansi lived for the Shaka iLembe cast and crew and has since been singing praises.

@leikanyeng wrote:

"The cast for Shaka iLembe is the greatest ensemble ever gathered for SA television."

@enatsmqoks commented:

"Just watched the Shaka Ilembe trailer, haibo! I cannot wait! The stellar cast and the storyline nje, the bomb."

@jaybadza47 said:

"I hope DSTV takes Shaka Ilembe to Broadway and gets the cast to tour the world like Lion King."

@Lethu_Ntuli added:

"Shaka Ilembe cast is absolutely perfect."

@Emilenom wrote:

"The trailer looks promising and convincing."

