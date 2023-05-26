The House of Zwide cast shared behind-the-scenes insights on their preparations for kissing scenes in a recent YouTube video shared by the show's official page

Shalate Sekhabi and Wonder Zuma, who played Shoki and Nkosi Zwide, revealed that their on-screen liplock was the first time they had met outside of the initial cast meet and greet

Fans expressed excitement and praised the show's new Behind the Scenes YouTube segment, applauding the actors' portrayal of their characters and eagerly awaited a Part 2

Shoki and Nkosi shared how their first kissing scene came about. Images: @houseofzwide

In a recent video shared on Twitter by the official page of the show, the House of Zwide cast offered a glimpse into their behind-the-scenes preparations for a kissing scene.

House of Zwide has a new segment for fans to enjoy

The show has added a new segment to its YouTube segment entitled Behind the Scenes, aimed at bringing together viewers and actors.

Shalate Sekhabi, who portrays the character of Shoki, revealed that her on-screen liplock with Nkosi Zwide, played by Wonder Zuma, was the first time the two actors had met outside of the initial cast meet and greet.

This pivotal moment brought together their characters in a passionate exchange against the vibrant backdrop of South African fashion.

The fans reacted to the insights into how actors prep for kissing scenes

The official YouTube page of the Etv channel shared the episode to fan excitement, saying:

"The 2nd YouTube episode is a conversation people might be too shy to speak about but do really think about – “Friendship” in the workplace- with House of Zwide."

Fans praised the show and were excited to get a glimpse of their favourite actors out of character.

Tope Osanyintuyi said:

"Nice one, guys. Quite interesting, and this makes it seem like your real-life characters fit very well with the characters you play on the show."

Ntobeko Wandile said:

"We need Part 2 ASAP "

Melizy said:

"Nkosi the shades"

Allya Pride said:

Different characters, Ona the talkative, Senzo the quiet one, Neo the charmer, Shoki the Shy one and Nkosi I don't understand where you fit.

Keketso Moorosi said:

My favorites. ❤❤

Ma kaAye naDaewon Abiel

"Keep posting such stuff interesting."

Duduetsang Tlhaloganyo

"Love this."

