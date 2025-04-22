The Muvhango actress, Innocentia Manchidi, and her husband, Mpho, celebrated their huge milestone

Innocentia penned a heartfelt message to her hubby as they marked their 6th wedding anniversary on Monday, 21 April 2025

The actress' husband, Mpho, also posted about their wedding anniversary on his social media page

‘Muvhango’ Actress Innocentia Manchidi celebrated a huge milestone with her husband. Image: inno_mm

Source: Instagram

South African actress Innocentia Manchidi had something special in her life to celebrate alongside her husband, Mpho Manchidi.

Recently, the couple who welcomed their first bundle of joy in February 2024, marked six years in holy matrimony as they celebrated their 6th wedding anniversary on Monday, 21 April 2025.

The talented Muvhango star excitedly shared on her Instagram page a heartfelt message to her hubby on their special day and paired it with pictures of their moments together:

"21/04/2019. Six whole years in holy matrimony, no baba @mphomanchidi. Happy anniversary, my love. I can’t believe it’s been six years already. Feels like yesterday when we decided on forever, and God put a stamp on it. Thank you for making my days so beautiful and our home so warm. May God continue to shine His light upon us and keep His hand over us. I love you, baby."

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

See the post below:

Innocentia's husband also posted about their wedding anniversary on his social media page.

"Exactly 6 years ago today, I became a husband to theee most amazing human on earth! Mosadi wa kelello😊. I wish the world could experience your heart as YemYem and I do. You are a beautiful soul, and that’s why I’m staying 60 more with you♥️♥️😊😊 I love you baby and happy anniversary to us," he wrote.

See the post below:

Fans celebrate the couple's wedding anniversary

Shortly after the couple announced on social media that they were celebrating their anniversary, many netizens flooded the comment section with celebratory messages. Here's what they had to say:

Actor and singer Brian Temba said:

"Happy Anniversary to you Love birds."

zamanilaj wrote:

"Happy anniversary, Manchidi's! May God keep multiplying your beautiful love and family! Bathong, it's been 6 years already - nizofika ku forever nise fresh soe moes nina."

therealmissp_dj responded:

"While I am still shocked that Remo is in grade 8, you guys are already counting 6 years to forever. Happy anniversary, friend, wishing you many, many more years together."

writers_gon_write replied:

"Time really flies! It’s like I was there too, congratulations, you two! May God keep leading you."

rendani_mutheiwana commented:

"Happy Anniversary guys, ndi ni funa zwone. May God continue to guide your journey so you can continue to share your beautiful love journey. I wish you many more anniversaries."

Innocentia Manchidi and her hubby celebrated their 6th wedding anniversary. Image: inno_mm

Source: Instagram

Ze Nxumalo and Tamaryn Green-Nxumalo celebrate anniversary

In a previous report from Briefly News, another couple who were celebrating their big anniversary is celebrity couple Dr Tamaryn Green Nxumalo and her husband, Ze Nxumalo.

Adding to the excitement, the couple recently added a third member to their family and are parents to a newborn baby. They took to social media to gush over one another and posted some beautiful photos to mark their special bond. Their friends and followers shared some heartfelt messages reacting to their anniversary pictures.

Source: Briefly News