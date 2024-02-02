Innocentia Manchidi and her husband, Mpho, recently announced that they were expecting

The Muvhango actress posted a cute photo from her maternity photoshoot with her hubby

Mzansi rallied to congratulate the Manchidis and sent them well-wishes on their pregnancy

‘Muvhango’ actress Innocentia Manchidi and her husband revealed that they were expecting. Images: inno_mm_.

Muvhango actress, Innocentia Manchidi announced that she's ready to pop. Known as Rendani from the controversial soapie, the star and her hubby posed for pictures at their pregnancy photoshoot, and Inno couldn't wait to share them with her followers.

Innocentia Manchidi and husband reveal pregnancy

It's a "season of abundance" for Innocentia Manchidi, who is ready to welcome her bundle of joy.

The Muvhango actress and her husband, Mpho, are absolutely smitten with each other, and their baby is a testament to their love for one another.

Taking to her Instagram page, Inno shared a photo from her maternity photoshoot with her hubby featuring her ready-to-pop belly.

The actress captioned the photo with a touching message praising God and doting on her husband:

"What a God! We are in our season of abundance: joy, gratitude, and blessings in abundance.

"This is a whole new love uncovered, and I’m so blessed to walk this journey with you @mphomanchidi. Call us Mama and Papa Manchie."

Mzansi shows love to Innocentia and Mpho

Netizens flooded the Manchidis with sweet congratulations and well-wishes on their pregnancy:

Innocentia's husband responded:

"I love you, baby. I love you so much, let’s do this!"

South African singer, Simz Ngema said:

"Aaaah! Congratulations!"

Mzansi gospel singer, Winnie Mashaba was happy:

"I screamed with so much joy! Congratulations!"

All's Fair In Love star, Buhle Samuels said:

"Oh, congratulations, Mommy and Daddy! I can only imagine how cute your bundle is! God is good."

therealmissp_dj congratulated the couple:

"Congratulations Mommy and Daddy, and you are so gorgeous!"

innosadiki sent love to the Manchidis:

"Congratulations. Oh, God is so good. So, so happy for you!"

