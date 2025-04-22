South African celebrity couple Tshepi Vundla and JR recently went on a vacation with their kids

The popular content creator posted several pictures of their family vacation in Cape Town

Many netizens flooded the comment section with complimentary messages about the couple's beautiful family

JR and his wife Tshepi stunned fans during their family vacation. Image: @tshepivundla

Source: Instagram

Celebrity power couple JR and Tshepi Vundla have served South Africa cute family goals over the several years they have been together. The couple tied the knot after seven years together, and their love is still as strong as ever.

JR and Tshepi on vacation with their kids

Social media has been buzzing as their fan-favourite couple, JR and Tshepi Vundla, shared cute pictures of their recent family vacation to Cape Town with their beautiful children.

The content creator posted several pictures of how they enjoyed some family time during their vacation on her Instagram page.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The news and gossip page, MDNews, also posted a picture of the family on their Twitter (X) page and captioned it:

"Tshepi Vundla with her beautiful family on a vacation in Cape Town."

See the post below:

Netizens react to JR's family picture

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to JR's family picture with his wife and kids on their holiday. Here's what they had to say:

@TheSituationZA complimented them:

"WOW, what a beautiful family. We need to normalise this."

@NanahShaka39567 said:

"It's rare to see such beautiful families travelling together in SA. Beautiful."

@GontleMolekoa wrote:

"You can tell when people are content in marriage."

khomotso_arabella responded:

"You are such a gorgeous lady Tshepi."

Tshepi went on a vacation with her small family. Image: @tshepivundla

Source: Instagram

JR and Tshepi Vundla serve couple goals in new picture

Rapper JR, born Tabure Thabo Bogopa Junior and his wife Tshepi Vundla are known for keeping their private life under wraps. Every now and then, the ultra-private couple give fans a glimpse of their love story through social media posts.

Previously, in early April, Tshepi Vundla and JR attended a friend’s traditional wedding ceremony. Tshepi Vundla took to her Instagram account on Sunday, 13 April, and shared a few snaps from the special occasion celebrating her friend known as @snobwithablog on Instagram.

An elated Tshepi Vundla paired the snaps with a caption that read:

“Yes, my girl is getting married 💍💃🏽✨🥂”

Tshepi Vundla wore a gorgeous strapless African print dress. She also had large hoop earrings and multiple gold bangles on her right wrist. JR looked dapper in a navy-blue African safari suit, which he accessorised with a silver wristwatch and his signature black sunglasses.

JR and Tshepi Vundla welcome second baby

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported in January 2022 that JR and Tshepi Vundla officially became a family of four after welcoming their daughter Liyema into the world. The couple already had a son, Sibabalwe, together.

The famous content creator, Tshepi Vundla, kept the majority of her pregnancy private and took to social media to share the news of her baby's birth. JR and Vundla had previously shared that their family was expanding.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News