South African celebrity power couple JR and Tshepi Vundla continue to inspire South Africans with their relationship

The couple shared pictures looking stylish at a friend's traditional wedding which took place over the weekend

The pictures sparked a wave of reactions with netizens applauding the couple with some defending their happiness

JR and Tshepi melted hearts with a new picture at a friend's traditional wedding. Image: tshepivundla

Source: Instagram

Celebrity power couple JR and Tshepi Vundla have served South Africa couple goals over the several years they have been together. The couple walked down the aisle after seven years together and their love is still as strong as ever.

JR and Tshepi Vundla serve couple goals in new picture

Rapper JR, born Tabure Thabo Bogopa Junior and his wife Tshepi Vundla are known for keeping their private life under wraps. Every now and then, the ultra-private couple give fans a glimpse of their love story through social media posts.

Over the weekend, Tshepi Vundla and JR attended a friend’s traditional wedding ceremony. Tshepi Vundla took to her Instagram account on Sunday, 13 April, and shared a few snaps from the special occasion celebrating her friend known as @snobwithablog on Instagram.

An elated Tshepi Vundla paired the snaps with a caption that read:

“My girl is getting married 💍💃🏽✨🥂”

Tshepi Vundla wore a gorgeous strapless African print dress. She also had large hoop earrings and multiple gold bangles on her right wrist. JR looked dapper in a navy-blue African safari suit, which he accessorised with a silver wristwatch and his signature black sunglasses.

A picture of JR and Tshepi Vundla was reshared on X by entertainment and current affairs news blog MDNNews. The post was captioned:

“Tshepi Vundla with her husband JR”

Fans praise JR and Tshepi Vundla

In the comments, South Africans praised JR and Tshepi Vundla. Several netizens complimented how they looked good together. Others asked JR to come out of retirement and make new music.

Here are some of the reactions:

@TheSituationZA gushed:

“They look good together ❤️💯🫶🏽”

@elungile said:

“Dear SA Tweeter/X, It is normal and absolutely beautiful for a married couple to be happy. There is no offence in this. All the witches and their agents should rather focus on using their power and energy in the creation of jobs and businesses for themselves. Kind Regards, E.”

@loumnandi remarked:

“The negativity gang is getting chest pains right now, thinking of how to discredit this post. Beautiful tweet ♥️”

@TmPhuthu said:

“One who found a wife found a beautiful thing. May God bless them more.”

@johny_theblessd reacted:

“Both of them are doing good.”

@MarumoMashigo pleaded:

"Nice one. Hey, JR, where are you hiding, brother, away from music? Let's go to the studio 🎙 and do something 🔥"

JR and Tshepi Vundla welcome second baby

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported in January 2022 that JR and Tshepi Vundla officially became a family of four after welcoming their daughter Liyema into the world. The couple already had a son, Sibabalwe together.

Vundla kept the majority of her pregnancy private and took to social media to share the news of her baby's birth. JR and Vundla had previously shared that theor family was expanding.

Source: Briefly News