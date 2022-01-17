Tshepi Vundla and JR Welcome Baby Number 2: “Princess Is Here”

Tshepi Vundla and JR are officially a family of four after welcoming their daughter into the world this past weekend

The influencer recently celebrated her birthday and her baby shower in a doubled-up summer soiree with friends and family in attendance

Vundla kept the majority of her pregnancy private and took to social media to share the news of her baby's birth

Congratulations are in order for celeb parents Tshepi Vundla and JR Bogopa as they celebrate the birth of their second bundle of joy. The mom-fluencer shared a photo of her little princess fresh into the world.

Tshepi Vundla and JR have welcomed their daughter into the world. Image: @tshepivundla

Source: Instagram

This past weekend was rather eventful for hip hop veteran JR Bogopa and his girlfriend Tshepi Vundla. The content creator gave birth to their little girl nicknamed Princess. The Citizen reports that the excited mommy thanked JR for being super supportive in the delivery process.

Vundla took to Instagram to share a first look at the baby's beautiful head of hair nestled in her arms. The comment section flooded with congratulatory messages from caring fans and family.

@zendandemfenyane wrote:

"Congratulations Mama TV ❤️❤️ Jonga! I’m here for this hair."

@cookingwithzanele said:

"Almost my twin! Congratulations "

Fellow new mommy @knaomi made sure to extend her wishes:

"Hello Ginger, welcome to the world beautiful!"

@jessicankosi added:

"Congratulations mama ❤️❤️❤️ We thank God for her arrival ❤️"

10 Pics inside Tshepi Vundla’s elegant baby shower: “So stunning, Mama”

Not so long ago, Briefly News reported that Tshepi Vundla and her baby daddy JR shared that they were expanding their family. After an adorable gender reveal, the media personality just celebrated her birthday and decided to double the party as a baby shower.

It was all about the celebration for Tshepi Vundla this past weekend as ZAlebs reports that the influencer hosted a big birthday baby shower. The celeb has yet to reveal the name of her baby but has told followers that she is expecting a little girl.

Tshepi took to Instagram to share some photos from the beautiful occasion and captioned the post:

"I decided to celebrate my Birthday & my Baby Shower on the same day. Thank you to everyone who made it a beautiful day filled with lots of love & laughter."

