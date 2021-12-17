10 Pics Inside Tshepi Vundla’s Elegant Baby Shower: “So Stunning, Mama”

Tshepi Vundla has been gearing up to welcome baby number two and the celeb threw a gorgeous birthday party/ baby shower

The influencer recently announced that she and her partner JR were expecting a girl this around and the excitement has been buzzing

Vundla shared some photos from the day to give followers an inside look into the festivities and fans were not disappointed

Not so long ago, Tshepi Vundla and her baby daddy JR shared that they were expanding their family. After an adorable gender reveal, the media personality just celebrated her birthday and decided to double the party as a baby shower.

Tshepi Vundla shared some snaps from her gorgeous birthday party.

Source: Instagram

It was all about the celebration for Tshepi Vundla this past weekend as ZAlebs reports that the influencer hosted a big birthday baby shower. The celeb has yet to reveal the name of her baby but has told followers that she is expecting a little girl.

Tshepi took to Instagram to share some photos from the beautiful occasion and captioned the post:

"I decided to celebrate my Birthday & my Baby Shower on the same day. Thank you to everyone who made it a beautiful day filled with lots of love & laughter."

Followers took to the comments to share their thoughts about the breathtaking event.

@kayise_ngqula wrote:

"So stunning mama!! Happy belated and congratulations on all these blessings ✨❤️"

@jolene_mamome48 commented:

"Alexa please play "isn't she lovely by Stevie Wonder..." "

@lesegomoholo said:

" Obsessed with the decor "

