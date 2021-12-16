Homes and Rides: 4 South African Celebs Who Gave Their Parents Major Gifts

Mzansi celebs have proved time and again how much they love their parents. The country's faves are not afraid to spend their hard-earned cash on luxurious gifts for their rents.

Their parents played a huge role in shaping their future and now that they have striving careers, they spoil their mothers and fathers every chance they get.

Ntando Duma and Boity are some of Mzansi's celebs who have spoiled their parents with major gifts. Image: @dumantando, @boity

Briefly News takes a look at just four local A-listers who have gifted their parents with cool gifts that made them shed tears of joy.

1. Ntando Duma

The media personality used some of her bag to build her mother a brand new house. The actress took to social media earlier this year to share snaps of the posh mansion she built for her mother. Many people on her timeline praised the stunner for making sure that her mama has a roof over her head.

2. Thando Thabethe

The actress and radio presenter also blessed her momma with a luxurious mansion. She took to her socials to show off the posh house she bought for her mother earlier this year. She said buying the house for her precious mother was the best thing she has ever done in her life.

According to ZAlebs, the reality TV star blessed her mom with a stunning whip back in 2019 when it was her birthday. The rapper said the Mercedes Benz was the perfect way for her mom to exit her 40s. The media personality said the ride could never amount to the love her mother has given her since the day she was born.

The international-renowned DJ blessed his mother-in-law with a new shiny whip during Mothers' Day in 2018. The star bought a posh whip for his estranged wife's mother, Bongi Mlotshwa. The previous year, the Drive hitmaker surprised his own mom, Faith Dandala, with a new Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV.

Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa hosts all white Christmas pyjama party

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Enhle Mbali threw an epic all-white Christmas party for her close friends. The stunner invited some of her besties into her home for a night of holiday celebrations.

Mzansi celebs such as Ntombi Mzolo, Vusiwe Ngcobo and Penny Lebyane, among many others accepted the invite and brought their white pyjamas to the slumber party.

Tasty meals were served by a private chef, the drinks were cold and the conversation was flowing during the celebration. Enhle and her guests had worked hard this whole year and it was time to relax and unwind a bit.

The stunner took to Instagrm and posted some of the pics that were taken during the party. She captioned her post:

"Girls just want to have fun, especially in their pjs. I wish you all an Amazing festive season, from my heart to yours."

