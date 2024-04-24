South African musicians Sun El and Msaki lived it up together in Italy recently

The controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula shared the picture of the two stars on Twitter (X)

Many fans and followers had many questions about Sun El and Msaki's "relationship"

Sun El and Msaki sparked dating rumours. Image: @msaki, @sunelmusician

Source: Instagram

Seems like another celeb romantic relationship is looming, as two of the biggest musicians in South Africa are having the time of their lives abroad.

Msaki and Sun El live it up in Italy

Social media has been on fire as musicians Msaki and Sun El raised many eyebrows with their recent content about them living together in Italy. Previously, Msaki felt bad for upcoming artists signed with record labels.

Recently, the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula shared a picture of the two celebrities out and about on his Twitter (X) page and captioned it:

"Sun El Musician with Msaki in Venice; Italy."

See the post below:

Fans question Msaki and Sun El's relationship

Shortly after the picture was shared on social media, many fans and followers had their suspicions, and many questioned their relationship. See some of the comments below:

@sheilamanyorio questioned:

"Are they a couple."

@XUFFLER asked:

"These two are dating?"

@jnr_blinq said:

"This combination."

@Themba_Taylor wrote:

"They left Simmy behind? Something's beating the waters."

@LunganiMdunge said:

"They will come back as parents..."

@ChichGotTheYayo responded:

"What if they thought it was smash Afrika, Kanti..."

@Blessin52406971 replied:

"They are definitely smashing."

@MotMas6 commented:

"What happened with Smash Afrika."

@MpeshWP mentioned:

"They eating each other raw these ones they always out together overseas."

@ONL1YSAM said:

"Me holding my breath through this tweet and the comments cause I need more music from Msaki pheeeuw."

Prince Kaybee celebrates ending recording contract with Universal Music: “Now I have all this power”

In a previous report, Briefly News reported that Prince Kaybee rejoiced on social media about being an independent artist. The musician ended his recording deal with Universal Music and posted a picture of the terminated contract on his Twitter page.

The DJ said the big move increased his streams on Spotify by 7% and asked people if they were waiting for him to leave Universal.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News