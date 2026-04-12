South Africa’s latest Green Drop Report shows water systems are still failing despite improved scores

Ageing infrastructure and major water losses mean the country is using more water than it has

If the crisis continues, South Africans could face higher food prices and growing food insecurity

MBA Sustainability specialist and environment advocate Kushmika Singh warns that water shortages are already putting food production and supply at risk

South Africa's worsening water crisis is fueling fears of food insecurity. Images: Robyn Beck/ Getty Images and Steve Pfost/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA —South Africa’s worsening water crisis is no longer just about taps running dry; it is now directly linked to growing fears of food insecurity.

This warning comes into sharp focus following the release of the 2025 Green Drop Report by Water and Sanitation Minister Pemmy Majodina on 31 March 2026.

While the report reflects some improvement, it paints an increasingly worrying picture of the country’s wastewater systems, and raises urgent concerns about the knock-on effects for food security

What does the report say?

The Green Drop Report looks at how well South Africa manages its wastewater systems. On paper, there has been improvement. The country’s No Drop Risk Ratio (NDRr) increased to 64.0%, up from 36.2% in 2023. This places South Africa in a “medium risk” category.

However, this improvement is largely due to better data reporting by municipalities, not necessarily better performance.

In reality, the situation remains serious. According to the report, about 32% of Water Services Authorities (WSAs) are still in a critical condition and need urgent intervention. At the same time, 47.3% of treated water is lost or not paid for. Much of this is due to leaks from old and poorly maintained infrastructure.

See X post of the drop report here:

What does this mean?

South Africa is already using more water than it has. Current demand is 13% higher than available supply, meaning the country is operating at 113% of its water capacity.

Even more concerning is that only 27% of municipalities fully understand how much water they actually have available.

Because of this strain, water systems are under pressure most of the time. Many households experience water shortages for an average of 58 days a year. This stop-and-start supply damages infrastructure even further and makes the system less reliable.

Attempts to fix the problem have not worked as planned. Municipalities spent R1.9 billion on water-saving projects in 2023/2024, yet water losses still increased significantly.

Why this matters for food security

Sustainability specialist Kushmika Singh warns that when water systems fail, food systems are among the first to feel the impact. She explains that unreliable water supply affects irrigation, lowers crop yields, and disrupts livestock production. This leads to higher food prices, reduced local supply, and increased dependence on imports. In simple terms: when water becomes scarce, food becomes scarce too.

The link between water and food is simple but critical. Globally, agriculture uses about 72% of available freshwater. When water systems fail, farms cannot function properly. Crops do not grow as they should, and livestock suffers.

Singh warns that South Africa is already close to its water limits. With a growing population and rising demand, the country could face a serious water shortage by 2030 if nothing changes.

This would mean:

Less food is produced locally

Higher food prices

Greater reliance on imports

Increased risk during global supply disruptions

International organisations, including UN-Water, have shown that when water systems break down, hunger and poverty often follow. Poor water quality also leads to diseases, which make it harder for people, especially children, to absorb nutrients.

Some progress, but major challenges remain

Despite the overall concerns, the report does highlight that some municipalities are doing well. A few wastewater systems achieved Green Drop Certification, showing that good management and investment can make a difference.

Minister Majodina said the government will continue to support municipalities and invest in infrastructure. The 2026 National Budget also emphasises the importance of improving water systems. However, experts say infrastructure alone is not enough.

What needs to happen next

To avoid a deeper crisis, South Africa needs to act quickly. This includes:

Fixing and maintaining existing infrastructure

Protecting natural water sources like rivers and wetlands

Improving management and accountability

Investing in skilled workers

Using water more efficiently

Most importantly, the country needs to move from reacting to crises to preventing them.

Water and Sanitation Minister Pemmy Majodina released the 2025 Green Drop Report on 31 March 2026. Image: Luba Lesolle/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

SA faces a mounting water crisis

Briefly News previously reported that South Africa faces a mounting water crisis that experts warn could have devastating long-term consequences if left unaddressed. According to experts, South Africa, already classified as water-scarce, is grappling with worsening shortages as rainfall patterns become increasingly erratic. The near “Day Zero” crisis in Cape Town offered a stark preview of what could unfold elsewhere, with similar risks now emerging nationwide due to ageing infrastructure, poor municipal management, and rising demand.

Source: Briefly News