South Africa’s worsening water crisis has reached a critical point, driven by climate change, failing infrastructure, and pressure from mining activities

Speaking ahead of World Water Day, sustainability specialist Kushmika Singh said the country risks widespread water insecurity if urgent action is not taken

Singh called for stronger accountability, public participation, and protection of vital water sources

An expert warns the country risks widespread water insecurity if urgent action is not taken. Image: Peter Cade/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

As the world marks World Water Day on 22 March 2026, South Africa faces a mounting water crisis that experts warn could have devastating long-term consequences if left unaddressed.

Speaking to Briefly News, Sustainability Specialist, Kushmika Singh (MBA) said the annual commemoration is more than symbolic for the country. Pointing to a deepening crisis driven by climate change, failing infrastructure, and unchecked mining, she said,

“For South Africa, World Water Day is not just symbolicit is a warning."

South Africa, already classified as water-scarce, is grappling with worsening shortages as rainfall patterns become increasingly erratic. The near “Day Zero” crisis in Cape Town offered a stark preview of what could unfold elsewhere, with similar risks now emerging nationwide due to ageing infrastructure, poor municipal management, and rising demand.

Mining’s heavy toll on water resources

Mining remains central to the economy, but its environmental cost is significant. Large-scale operations consume vast quantities of water, contaminate rivers and groundwater, and disrupt natural systems. Singh warned that the sector is placing additional strain on already limited resources.

“Mining is central to South Africa’s economy, but its water footprint is severe,” Singh said.

One of the most damaging impacts is acid mine drainage (AMD), particularly from coal mining. This toxic runoff introduces heavy metals into water systems, making water unsafe for drinking, agriculture, and ecosystems. The effects can persist for decades, even after mining operations have ceased, spreading through underground and surface water systems.

Climate change intensifying pressure

Climate change is further amplifying the crisis, with more frequent and prolonged droughts reducing water availability just as demand rises. At the same time, extreme rainfall events are becoming more intense.

“When heavy rains do occur, degraded landscapes cannot absorb water effectively,” Singh explained.

This results in flooding, soil erosion, and sediment build-up in rivers, which further reduces water quality and storage capacity.

The combined effect is a destructive cycle of declining supply, worsening water quality, and increasing environmental damage.

Communities and economy under strain

Water insecurity is already affecting livelihoods across the country. Farmers are facing declining water quality and reduced availability, threatening crop production and livestock health, while rural economies come under increasing pressure.

Urban areas are also feeling the strain. Provinces like Gauteng and cities such as Durban are experiencing more frequent water shortages, rising costs, and growing health risks linked to polluted supplies.

“For vulnerable communities, these impacts are immediate and severe,” Singh said.

Urgent action needed

Addressing the crisis will require coordinated action across government, industry, and civil society. Public participation in environmental decision-making, particularly around mining and large-scale developments, remains critical, as does stronger accountability from municipalities.

“Communities must demand transparency on water losses, infrastructure maintenance, and service delivery,” Singh said.

Protecting natural water sources such as rivers, wetlands, and catchment areas is essential, as damage to these systems is often difficult and costly to reverse. Consumers can also play a role by supporting responsible water use and environmental initiatives.

A defining moment for South Africa

Water is an irreplaceable resource, and the consequences of inaction are severe.

“When systems collapse or become contaminated, recovery is uncertain and expensive,” Singh warned.

As World Water Day approaches, the focus must shift from awareness to accountability.

“The question is no longer whether we can address the crisis, but whether we will act in time,” she said.

Protecting natural water sources such as rivers, wetlands, and catchment areas is essential in preventing the worsening of the water crisis. Image: Rodger Bosch/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Three articles on the water crisis

Briefly New s reported that hundreds of angry, frustrated and thirsty residents from Johannesburg’s Melville, Parktown West and Emmarentia suburbs took to the streets on Wednesday, 11 February 2026, to protest against a prolonged water outage.

s reported that hundreds of angry, frustrated and thirsty residents from Johannesburg’s Melville, Parktown West and Emmarentia suburbs took to the streets on Wednesday, 11 February 2026, to protest against a prolonged water outage. Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero said it was not correct that nothing had been done to tackle the water issues. He explained that while new reservoirs were being completed in some areas, there were other factors that needed to be considered.

The DA's Helen Zille highlighted that the city’s water infrastructure has suffered decades of neglect, with ageing water treatment plants prone to faults that trigger widespread shortages.

Source: Briefly News