Veteran Polokwane City forward Puleng Marema has explained why a move to Kaizer Chiefs never materialised, revealing that he opted to remain at his hometown club after being offered a more lucrative deal.

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A product of City’s development system, Marema earned promotion to the senior side that secured top-flight status in 2012. He has since devoted his entire professional career to Rise and Shine, amassing over 300 appearances and nearly 70 goals. Along the way, he experienced both relegation and promotion with the club, while also serving as captain and currently holding a vice-captaincy role.

Now 35, Marema opened up in an interview with iDiski Times senior journalist Matshelane Mamabolo (edition 250), reflecting on a period when his performances attracted interest from several clubs, including Chiefs.

He admitted that passing up the opportunity to join the Soweto giants initially left him with some regret, but a significantly improved contract persuaded him to stay in Limpopo.

“At the beginning, I did have regrets,” Marema said.

“But when you think about it, moving clubs is often driven by financial reasons. Football is a business. At one stage, the chairman presented me with an offer I simply couldn’t turn down.

“At that time, I believe my earnings were on par with — or even exceeded — some players at bigger clubs. So, leaving for Chiefs didn’t make sense when I was settled and satisfied in Polokwane. A move would have been purely about money.”

While acknowledging that success in football is often measured by trophies — something Polokwane City have largely missed aside from their promotion-winning campaign — Marema stressed the importance of financial stability beyond his playing days.

“Every player wants something to show for their career,” he continued.

“But what’s the point of winning multiple titles if, after retirement, you’re left struggling financially? I can’t be showing off medals while my family is suffering. Of course, winning trophies matters, but I had to think long-term.

“What happens after football? If I had joined Chiefs on, say, a three-year deal, there’s no guarantee I would have seen it through. Football is unpredictable — contracts can be cut short. And with the pressure at big clubs, there’s no certainty I’d still be playing at this level today.”

Source: Briefly News