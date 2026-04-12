Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze has called on his team to stay disciplined and level-headed after hitting an important milestone, stressing that their recent achievements will be meaningless without continued commitment.

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Amakhosi’s win against TS Galaxy stretched their unbeaten run to four consecutive matches — a first for them this season — while also boosting their chances of securing a CAF Confederation Cup place. The run reflects growing confidence at a critical juncture of the Betway Premiership season, but Kaze insists there is still work to be done.

“We must keep pushing — maintain intensity in training, recover properly, rest well, and stay united in our objectives,” Kaze explained.

Chiefs’ resurgence has been driven by improved organisation, tactical discipline, and sharper decision-making when it matters most.

The return of experienced players has brought balance to the squad, while emerging talents have risen to the occasion during a congested fixture schedule.

However, Kaze’s comments underline a clear intention from the coaching staff to guard against complacency — especially as performances begin to match expectations.

“The message has to remain the same — no relaxing. We must improve every day, stay focused in training, because that’s what keeps us competitive,” he added.

The significance of this winning run cannot be overstated. As the battle for continental qualification intensifies, Chiefs have created some breathing room over challengers like AmaZulu FC and still have games in hand. Yet, as Kaze warns, such advantages can quickly evaporate without the right mentality.

There is also an understanding within the camp that four successive victories, while encouraging, guarantee nothing in a league where consistency is crucial. Chiefs’ earlier inconsistency this season serves as a reminder of how quickly momentum can shift.

For a squad that blends seasoned professionals with younger players, that mindset is essential. As Kaze has emphasized, the value of four wins lies in building towards the next one — because without a fifth, the progress means little.

Source: Briefly News