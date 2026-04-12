A California man is on day 61 of skateboarding across Africa from Uganda to Cape Town

He battled a stomach bug on the morning of his update but pushed through, covering around 85 kilometres for the day

South Africans and people across Africa have been welcoming him with open arms, with some offering him some necessities once he reaches the Western Cape

An American man is taking pictures with his skateboard. Images: @jaayfilms

Source: Facebook

It's day 61, and a US man is still pushing. @jaayfilms, a content creator from California, posted an update on 10 April 2026 showing himself skateboarding through Botswana on his way to Cape Town. He woke up that morning feeling sick but took some medicine, sorted himself out and got back on the board. He and his team left Francistown early, aiming to cover about 85 kilometres on the day.

What struck people watching was how he spoke about his goal. He said he had been learning to embrace the discomfort rather than fight it, and that every time he caught himself complaining, he tried to flip it into gratitude. He also mentioned that people across Africa had been recognising him from his videos and coming up to him, which he called surreal.

Skating from Uganda to Cape Town means crossing multiple countries and thousands of kilometres of African roads. Botswana, where he was filming this update, is one of the final countries before he crosses into South Africa. He called this the last leg of the whole journey. He said something was exciting but also a little sad about getting close to the finish line.

South Africa is the final country on his route, and Cape Town is the finish line. Once in South Africa, he will need to head south through the country to reach the Mother City.

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Watch the Facebook video below:

Africa rallies behind US skating gent

People across the continent showed up in the comments, giving the Facebook user @jaayfilms encouragement:

@Renico Barnard wrote:

"When you get to Cape Town, and you would like to explore the Garden Route, you have a bed, a meal and a guide in Swellendam. Would really enjoy hosting you with Afrikaner Boer hospitality in the Platteland."

@Malesela Junior said:

"Once in Botswana, relax and feel at home. That country is the ultimate of botho and ubuntu."

@Mornay Schoombie warned:

"Just lock up your skateboard in South Africa. Wheels might be stolen when you least expect them."

@Goabaone Malope added:

"Be more careful on the A1 road. Especially at night. Safe journey."

@Dennis Mweetwa asked:

"How do you survive the nights in game parks? Do you have a support team?"

A US man skateboarding. Images: @jaayfilms

Source: Facebook

More on incredible South African journeys

Briefly News recently reported on a man who set off from Cape Town on foot carrying a cross and his destination had South Africans completely stunned.

recently reported on a man who set off from Cape Town on foot carrying a cross and his destination had South Africans completely stunned. A man from Gqeberha started walking to Cape Town to raise funds for his organisation and the moment he reached his first stop had followers tracking his every move.

A South African woman swam across False Bay 20 years after her first crossing and had people saying her story was about far more than just sport.

Source: Briefly News