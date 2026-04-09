A schoolboy from Alexandra has been performing a crate dance on busy Joburg roads for four and a half years, earning real money from South Africans who stop to watch

On his single best day, this Alexandra teenager walked away with a record payday earned entirely on his own after one street performance in Randburg

His parents have no idea where their son goes or where his money comes from, and he works hard to keep it that way

A schoolboy from Alexandra township in Johannesburg has been dancing with a plastic crate on busy city roads for four and a half years. He pockets nearly a thousand rand on a good day, and his parents have no idea it is happening.

Teboho Mokwena shares how much he makes dancing on the streets. Images: @fredandrods

Source: TikTok

Teboho Mooena and his crew perform in high-traffic areas across Johannesburg, including Randburg, where motorists and pedestrians stop to watch and pay them. The crew has dedicated transport that takes them directly to their best-performing spots across the city. A TikTok clip posted on 15 April 2026 captured Mokwena speaking openly about his daily earnings and drew a massive reaction from South Africans online.

Splitting hundreds on the street every day

The crew divides their earnings equally after every performance on an average day. Mokwena personally walked away with his biggest ever payday, amounting to R950, performing in Randburg.

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Most of the money gets spent long before it ever reaches home. School shoes get bought occasionally, but the rest disappears quietly on food and daily expenses. Mokwena never brings money home, and his parents remain completely unaware of what he earns on weekends and school holidays.

A dance culture rooted in Alexandra streets

Pantsula was born in Alexandra and Sophiatown during the 1950s and 1960s as a form of resistance. Young Black men used the sharp and rhythmic street dance to reclaim public spaces that apartheid actively denied them. The dance was political and rooted in township life before it ever became entertainment or a source of income.

Mokwena learned the crate style first before his crew, which taught him the pantsula footwork on the streets.

See the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi reacts to the clip

Briefly News compiled some comments from the post below.

@Apple User664429 said:

“This is not information that should be asked or exposed publicly.”

@M.D.S. Tutoring highlighted:

“R600 is more than what government service providers earn, including teachers, nurses, and police.”

@TT wrote:

“One thing about Alex is that it will make you wiser at a very young age. I'm the product of Alex. I had to hustle at his age or younger without my parents knowing. However, they need to stay focused at school and move away from the streets since there is too many risks involved.”

@Costa commented:

“Parents must know, so that each person can have responsibility for showing their share to the Parents. That money might be saved for better things to benefit them.”

@Prince Namane said:

“I once had a conversation with them in the afternoon. They support their families and buy dancing gear. I was so impressed by them.”

A group of Pantsulas posing for a photo. Image: PANTSULA/Skhanda

Source: Facebook

More articles about Pantsula dance

A teenage dance content creator named Peanuts created a new dance on TikTok with his father.

An Afrikaner man took to his TikTok account to show how he used artificial intelligence to make himself dance.

A video showcased a pantsula-themed birthday party, highlighting lively township dance, traditional beer, and unique attire that captured viewers’ attention.

Source: Briefly News