A teenage dance content creator named Peanuts created a new dance on TikTok with his father

They each took turns on the makeshift dancefloor in their kitchen, but it was the dad with his Pantsula moves who closed the challenge

The online crowd made the video viral, with over 7.4 million views since 6 November, 2025

A teen's TikTok video went viral when he posted himself and his dad showing off their dancing skills, but it was the father who stole the show. Social media users flooded the comment section, responding with applause and awe to the new TikTok dance challenge.

On 3 November, 2025, the young dance content creator known as Peanuts created a new dance with his dad in their kitchen to Officixl RSA and Mid9t's Jab Jab. After avoiding fake punches and breaking into a dance to the beat, Peanuts handed the floor to his father, who mopped it clean with his Pantsula moves!

"Not my dad showing me his old moves at the end," said Peanuts in the caption.

What is Pantsula dancing?

Jukebox Collective explains that Pantsula, an energetic street dance, originated in the 1950s and 60s during the apartheid era in Sophiatown, Johannesburg, known for its Black culture. Gaining popularity in the 1970s and 80s, it became a defining expression of township youth.

Thought to come from the isiZulu word for 'waling like a duck,' Pantsula features intricate, rhythmic footwork, hand gestures, props, and bold fashion, with dancers often wearing Converse sneakers. It is thought to be influenced by tap dancing, jive, gumboot dancing, and African tribal dance, and often includes everyday movements like rolling dice.

Pantsula is more than just entertainment, as it also tells the stories of struggle and freedom, offering dancers a voice of resistance and relief.

Pantsula-dancing dad entertains South Africans

The viral video has received over 7.4 million views since publication, with thousands of members of the online community rushing to the comment section to marvel over the father's moves.

A convinced @__donjuan0 humorously said to the people on the internet:

"I know his dad opens circles at groove, but I can't prove it."

@official_lunchbar wrote under the post:

"Now I see where Peanuts gets the moves; it runs in the family."

@kayise835 jokingly told the online community:

"Absent fathers would think this is Al."

@shotiebombom21 laughed and shared in the comment section:

"The look on Peanuts's face because he didn't expect his father could do it."

@poetry.safuri was taken aback and stated:

"Eeh, I didn't see that coming. Your dad won the challenge."

@k_master862 noted to the public:

"You can clearly see that his father used to dance back in his prime."

Watch the TikTok video posted on Peanuts's account below:

