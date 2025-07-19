A man from Soweto left people inspired with his story of success as he finally got to enjoy the fruits of his labour after studying at Wits University

The Wits University student reached the final stretch to secure his qualification, and he was ready to stunt on the graduation stage

Many people were inspired by the young man who stayed true to his culture while celebrating a big achievement at a formal institution

One gent left South Africa proud after representing his culture on graduation day. The man worked extremely hard for his education, and he was over the moon.

A Wits graduate from Soweto celebrated his second qualification. Image: @justin_mbiza

The video of the man's graduation celebration received thousands of likes. People commented on his video, showering him with lots of compliments on his big achievement.

In a TikTok video by @justin_mbiza shared on 18 July 2025, a Wits graduate became a viral sensation because of the way he chose to walk the stage. The man paid homage to his roots in Soweto using his graduation outfit as well as during his walk to get his degree. The young man was dressed in an all-white outfit of a shirt and 3/4 pants, accessorised with a cap and Converse sneakers. When he walked up across the stage, he used a pantsula walk and dance, inspiring many cheers from the crowd. Pantsula is a dance and culture which originated in Johannesburg townships and directly translate to "walk like a duck" according to Fowler Museum at UCLA.

Tswana woman graduate

Briefly News reported on another graduate who paid homage to her culture on graduation day. The lady celebrated that she was a proud Tswana woman by dedicating her whole graduation outfit to her origins. The lady showed up to graduate in a traditional Tswana skirt and matching crop top, which were inspired by the typical leather that the Tswana wore traditionally . When she received her degree, she also did the traditional dance in celebration of her heritage.

A graduate wore a tswana skirt to fetch her qualification. Image: Rajesh Jantilal

South Africans applaud Wits graduate from Soweto

Many people commented that the man's stunt on the Wits graduation stage was inspiring. Netizens applauded him for breaking stereotypes with his graduation. Watch the video of the Wits graduate from Soweto below:

valerie said:

"The boys who carry Nike bags with one book that only has two pages and still pass physics 😭"

Tshego Marumo commented:

"Never been proud of a stranger like this before 😭😭💝"

Gee_dawg✌🏽 applauded:

"You did not just graduate. You Ggaduated at Wits 🔥🔥🔥💯"

precious adventure wrote:

"Who is chopping onions with me on Friday, the 18th of July 2025?? ❤️🌸 Black child it's possible."

njabuliso1303 remarked:

"People are so jealous of graduates, guys kutheni😭😂😂 why nabaleka iskolo? And manje nikwatele abantu aba wrong."

Bella💋 added:

"Stereotype curse broken✨️"

MissKR applauded:

"May this reach all the boys in townships❤️🥳Proud of you, stranger."

