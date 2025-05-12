A KwaZulu-Natal content creator shared a viral video showing a graduate who performed backflips and splits on stage during his ceremony

The young man started formally and properly, hugging his mother before transforming the stage into his dance floor, leaving professors recording his moves

Mixed reactions flooded the comments as some praised his celebration, while others felt it was inappropriate for the formal occasion

A graduation ceremony at the University of Zululand turned into an unforgettable performance when a young man decided to celebrate his achievement with spectacular dance moves.

The video, shared by KZN-based content creator @SbahleFaya in May, shows the graduate's transformation from formal ceremony participant to star performer. It begins with the young man properly hugging his mother, who congratulates him, before the scene switches to him on stage pulling off backflips and splits that left everyone stunned. The video was captioned:

"POV: I will behave when I get there."

The spontaneous performance had such an impact that even one of the professors started recording the incredible display. The graduate's energy and skill were undeniable as he brought unexpected excitement to what's typically a formal event.

His moves were so impressive that the entire audience couldn't help but watch in amazement, with many enjoying this break from tradition.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Why graduation ceremonies hit different

Graduation ceremonies hold deep meaning for students and their families, marking the end of years of hard work and sacrifice. These events are powerful rituals that acknowledge growth, celebrate achievement, and serve as a springboard for the future.

The cap and gown represent countless hours spent studying, challenges overcome, and knowledge gained through determination.

Recently, graduates have been finding more creative ways to express their joy during these ceremonies. From performing traditional dances to wearing cultural attire alongside their academic robes, young people are adding personal touches to these milestone moments.

This trend reflects a generation that values both achievement and authentic self-expression, refusing to let formality overshadow their personal celebration style. However, this has left many questioning whether the odd dance moves and spontaneity should be allowed during such an important and formal occasion.

Mixed reactions from Mzansi

The video sparked debate online, with viewers divided between those who loved the energy and those who felt it was inappropriate.

@Dan Anta complained:

"Stop this nonsense during graduations. You are wasting our time."

@Tshwarelo Mokgolobotho laughed:

"People don't get tired of embarrassing themselves 😂😂😂"

@Yolandah Pelozen supported:

"Yes, be yourself and celebrate your day😂😂😂Not everyone made it this far."

@Careen Macheza Karimanzira worried:

"What if he missed his balance and flew over three of those professors?"

@Tinotenda Mary joked:

"Noo, this guy needs deliverance... The stunts performed, bathin bona!"

