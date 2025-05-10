The University of KwaZulu-Natal celebrated some of its latest graduates with a series of posts on X

One post showing the latest people to graduate went viral as it featured a crowd of stunning women

People had a lot to say after noticing that a photo of one set of graduates at the University of KwaZulu-Natal had one thing in common

The University of KwaZulu-Natal's photos celebrating graduates left netizens divided. The photo showing the group who celebrated getting their qualifications left tongues wagging.

The photo showing the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) graduates received thousands of likes. There were thousands of comments from netizens who made interesting observations about the graduating class.

UKZN shows off graduates

In a post on X, UKZN shared photos of women who were graduating. One of the images showed that a group of graduates, all sitting together for the graduation ceremony, consisted mostly of women. See the photos of the graduates below:

Woman funds own studies

Briefly News reported on a woman, Ripfumelo Chauke, who was raised in Soweto, overcame challenges to become the first in her family to make it to varsity. The lady attended Rhodes University and funded her degree single-handedly.

Ripfumelo revealed that she opened a business to help fund her studies at university. The Rhodes University student grew up in a community that faced many socioeconomic challenges. She had to take a year off from studying due to financial issues, but she got back on the horse. Ripfumelo had to balance running a business with a salon that she operated from her dorm room.

SA floored by mostly female graduates

Many people commented, wondering why there were hardly any men in the class of graduates. Some speculated about which faculty the women represented. Read people's comments below:

@OnePablo20 speculated:

"They are studying difficult courses like engineering, maths, and actuary."

@bandile_banks replied:

"If that helps you sleep at night. 🥹"

@McMOF55 wondered:

"Was it only girls that graduated aphi a majents?"

@_mashesha commented:

"All Boys couldn’t make it to the venue?"

@Ndaba_2025 wrote:

"Boy child is left behind, the system is cruel towards boy child, there is even no Minister of Man, but there is a Minister of Women."

@GetrudeM celebrated:

"Women out there getting an education. Loving it."

@ThisisJustMat argued:

"This is beautiful but where is the boy child? A swift intervention is needed."

@Malatjie_ remarked:

"Where are the boys? This is concerning 💔"

@RPGfiend_ said:

"Always inspired seeing black woman in these positions."

