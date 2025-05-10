UKZN Majority Female Graduates’ Pics Amass 1M Views and Spark Debate: “Boy Child Left Behind”
- The University of KwaZulu-Natal celebrated some of its latest graduates with a series of posts on X
- One post showing the latest people to graduate went viral as it featured a crowd of stunning women
- People had a lot to say after noticing that a photo of one set of graduates at the University of KwaZulu-Natal had one thing in common
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
The University of KwaZulu-Natal's photos celebrating graduates left netizens divided. The photo showing the group who celebrated getting their qualifications left tongues wagging.
The photo showing the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) graduates received thousands of likes. There were thousands of comments from netizens who made interesting observations about the graduating class.
UKZN shows off graduates
In a post on X, UKZN shared photos of women who were graduating. One of the images showed that a group of graduates, all sitting together for the graduation ceremony, consisted mostly of women. See the photos of the graduates below:
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Woman funds own studies
Briefly News reported on a woman, Ripfumelo Chauke, who was raised in Soweto, overcame challenges to become the first in her family to make it to varsity. The lady attended Rhodes University and funded her degree single-handedly.
Ripfumelo revealed that she opened a business to help fund her studies at university. The Rhodes University student grew up in a community that faced many socioeconomic challenges. She had to take a year off from studying due to financial issues, but she got back on the horse. Ripfumelo had to balance running a business with a salon that she operated from her dorm room.
SA floored by mostly female graduates
Many people commented, wondering why there were hardly any men in the class of graduates. Some speculated about which faculty the women represented. Read people's comments below:
@OnePablo20 speculated:
"They are studying difficult courses like engineering, maths, and actuary."
@bandile_banks replied:
"If that helps you sleep at night. 🥹"
@McMOF55 wondered:
"Was it only girls that graduated aphi a majents?"
@_mashesha commented:
"All Boys couldn’t make it to the venue?"
@Ndaba_2025 wrote:
"Boy child is left behind, the system is cruel towards boy child, there is even no Minister of Man, but there is a Minister of Women."
@GetrudeM celebrated:
"Women out there getting an education. Loving it."
@ThisisJustMat argued:
"This is beautiful but where is the boy child? A swift intervention is needed."
@Malatjie_ remarked:
"Where are the boys? This is concerning 💔"
@RPGfiend_ said:
"Always inspired seeing black woman in these positions."
4 Briefly News about female graduates
- A lady celebrated making history in her family after working hard in university and earner her higher education qualification.
- One South African woman graduated from a notable university in the United States of America and made the nation proud with her achievement.
- Netizens were inspired by a woman who made history at UCT as the only black graduate in her course.
- An elderly woman motivated people with her drive for education as she graduated with a Master's.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 3 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za