A Joburg-based man shared his story on how he built a mansion in the rural parts of Gauteng. Images: @Abashweza

A young man has left South Africa inspired after documenting his incredible journey of building a dream mansion for his mother from scratch. Content creator @Abashweza shared the heartwarming video at the end of May, showing every single step of what can only be described as a labour of love that took months to complete.

The video begins with the determined son standing on a large piece of rural land covered in trees and vegetation. What followed was months of hard work, dedication, and pure determination as he transformed the empty plot into something truly spectacular.

The video shows the initial land clearing, where trees had to be removed and the ground prepared for building. Then came the foundation work, followed by the concrete structure that revealed just how massive the house was going to be.

As the walls went up, viewers could see this wasn't going to be any ordinary village home. The design was thoroughly modern, with huge glass doors, sliding panels, and an open-plan layout that looked like something from an architectural magazine. The young man documented every stage, from the plumbing and electrical work to the window installations and interior fittings.

Building vs buying considerations

Building your own home does come with both advantages and challenges. While building typically costs 20-30% more than buying an existing property, it allows you to create exactly what you want and often saves money long-term through lower maintenance costs and energy efficiency.

Building loans work differently from regular home loans, with funds paid directly to contractors and final payments held until completion. The process takes longer but gives you complete control over the design and quality of your future home.

One man shared a video showing how he built a mansion for his mum. Images: @Abashweza

Mzansi celebrates the achievement

Viewers were absolutely blown away by the transformation and the young man's dedication to his mother.

@Jane Koketso requested:

"I need a nice butterfly plan, eight rooms 😫"

@Amogelang Motsugi revealed:

"That's his house, I've been following this guy since the project started...🥰He was just showing his mum how far the house is..."

@Nelly Mamba Mkhabela asked:

"What's his name, wanna buy his house plan?"

@Brian Khosa joked:

"The trick is very simple 😭😭😭Stay away from women during your building phase."

@Sibahle Siba Nkomzwayo reflected:

"Nothing so beautiful as watching a vision or a dream coming into reality."

@Tsholofelo Ngwexane praised:

"Inspired by how you started staying there while busy, it's the belief that you had to say it's coming together."

A bizarre Eastern Cape house built directly over a car gate had people laughing and scratching their heads.

