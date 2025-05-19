“This Country Doesn’t Give Us a Break”: Eastern Cape House Built Over a Car Gate Has SA Laughing
- A video from the Eastern Cape showcasing a strange building design, a rondavel-style room built directly above a car gate, went viral
- The Facebook clip of the house, still under construction, revealed stairs leading straight up from the driveway and pillars holding the entire top-floor room over the gate structure
- Social media users reacted with laughter, confusion and plenty of jokes, debating the design and asking how trucks were supposed to enter the gate
A unique home set up in the Eastern Cape left social media users giggling and guessing, while others had many questions.
The video was posted by the Facebook account Eastern Cape is Beautiful, and it quickly went viral, with many saying they’ve never seen a house built on top of a gate.
A house built in an uncommon spot
The video was filmed from the angle of a moving car, capturing a nicely built room, resembling a rondavel built right above the vehicle entrance. The structure appears to be supported by thick pillars, with stairs leading up from the angle inside the yard. It’s unclear what it will be used for, but its beauty screams that it is someone's crib.
Watch the Facebook video below:
Mzansi debate the unique house
The comment section did not disappoint as social media users flooded the feed sharing their amusement. Many admitted they had never seen anything like it before, calling it unique. Some wondered if the plan was approved by the municipality, worried that trucks wouldn't be able to enter the yard. Others guessed that it was probably built for the person who would guard the home.
User @Muremi Mureri said:
"This country doesn't give us a break. South Africa is a Series."
User @Ellen Margaret Hancke shared:
"Very clever! ... the security guard's or gatekeeper's apartment. Hopefully with electricity for a kettle and a charger! "
User @Njabulo Sokhela added:
"The balcony has no safe railing, so that the security guard can just jump on top of the thieves🤣."
User @Motho Human said:
"When your wife says she doesn't want your friends in your home and doesn't want you to go to your friends 😂."
User @Brown Dash asked;
"What if there need for a truck going into the house, now they'll need to park outside and carry the stuff inside?"
User @Themba Mabele commented:
"The security guard has his own place. He can see you coming from a distance, and he has a bit of privacy, not everyone passing and looking at his things. Nothing wrong with this."
