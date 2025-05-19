One man living in Soweto left many people amazed after sharing the building project he completed in his backyard

The TikTok creator documented each day of making a big change to his space, which was a small room before

The video attracted a lot of attention on social media, and people shared their thoughts on the big change

A man impressed online users with his building project. He showed people that he upgraded his backroom to be something more trendy.

A man in Soweto made a loft out of his backroom. Image: @lebohangmlangeni

The video of the man's efforts to improve his property received more than 30,000 likes. Many online users commented on the man's video in admiration of his work.

Man makes change to small space

A man on TikTok @lebohangmlangeni showed people that he had big ideas for his backroom. In the video, he demolished the space and replaced it with something better. The clip showed the basic layout he was able to achieve after installing a staircase to separate the spaces and create a loft. Watch the video of his work below:

TikTokkers show off renovations and upgrades

Many South Africans love to see dramatic transformations that people undertake in their living spaces. One man redecorated his small backroom and the result went viral. In another story, a woman went to work on improving her RDP house. The lady did a lot of work and her home looked unrecognisable after she was finished. Another woman on a tight budget still managed to change her home. The lady focused on her kitchen area and spent less than R2000 on it.

Online users are often eager to see others' renovation projects. Image: Peter Evans

SA applauds Soweto backroom makeover

Many people thought the man did a good job of changing his space. Some people declared that they wanted to try his idea, and that he was a visionary. Read comments about the man's space below:

Aderiana Miya said:

"I love to see people succeed but when it’s my South African brothers and sisters ngathi yimi, they way I get so overjoyed 🥹❤️"

7th Venusian commented:

"And I'm going to copy you, neh. This is a smart idea 🔥"

Busy Bee gushed:

"Beautiful transformation 👌"

ZuZaBon@3 gushed:

"Vision is key in life🤞🏾 Can't wait to see the end result 🔥"

sassee_muntu was inspired:

"OMG I have had this vision for a while now, i think this my sign cant wait to see the finished results."

Vee cheered:

"Congratulations May your pockets never run dry in Jesus Name 🙏"

