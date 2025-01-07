One young man has gone viral on social media after he showcased how he gave his backroom an upgrade

The TikTok video of the gent's living space gained massive traction on the internet, generating over 2 million views

South Africans reacted to the clip as they flooded the comments section, gushing over the guy's place

A young man shared his remarkable backroom transformation on social media, capturing the hearts of Mzansi.

A South African man flaunted his backroom transformation in a TikTok video. Image: @ok.khayalethu

Source: TikTok

SA man upgrades his backroom

The gent left many in awe of his creativity and resourcefulness. The video, uploaded under the TikTok handle @ok.khayalethu, has quickly gained traction on the platform while highlighting how the guy revamped his backroom into a stylish haven.

@ok.khayalethu's footage begins with a glimpse of the backroom’s original state, featuring plain walls and a mattress. The young man showcased how he removed and replaced his old mat with a new one.

In the same spirit of revamping his space, @ok.khayalethu purchased a new curtain and demonstrated how he decorated and placed each item he bought for his backroom. The clip went viral online, gathering over 2 million views and inspiring many to reimagine their living spaces. It also sparked a buzz among netizens about the growing trend of affordable yet stylish backroom décor makeovers in South Africa.

Take a look at the man's backroom transformation in the video below:

SA loves the man's backroom makeover

The gentleman's creative vision has left a lasting impression on Mzansi peeps, who are eager to follow in his footsteps as they flocked to the comments section, saying:

Mgnkosi2 said:

"Congrats, go buy option there, not from bo, my friend."

Wa BBQ gushed over the gent's space, adding:

"Options two flooring on point."

MrsPringles wrote:

"Congratulations, and may God give you the strength and power to turn your home into a place filled with love and happiness. May there also be harmony and peace."

Ayanda Khadiie commented:

"Option two because it matches your floor block colours."

