A Sasolburg woman from the Free State documented her journey of renovating her RDP house, starting with her bedroom, before moving to the entire home

The video shows the transformation from cracked tiles and poor bathroom conditions to freshly plastered walls, new tiles and an updated kitchen

Supportive friends and family flooded the comments with congratulations, with one viewer sharing they did the same renovation to their home

A woman from the Free State shared a video showing her home renovation journey.

Source: Facebook

A woman from Sasolburg who previously shared her bedroom makeover has shared an inspiring video showing the next phase of the renovation of her RDP home, documenting the ongoing transformation.

Content creator @linah.thuleeh has now revealed the entire home renovation process that has captured the hearts of South Africans. The video that was shared in May begins at a hardware store where all of her renovation purchases have been loaded up before the scene shifts to the home's original state.

The footage reveals the house's poor condition before work began, cracked and missing floor tiles, a bathroom in need of repair and a kitchen with removed units and the dining table awkwardly placed in the middle of the room.

As the renovation progresses, builders appear on site and begin the transformation. The video captures workers installing new tiles throughout the home, applying fresh plaster to the walls, and painting the newly plastered surfaces.

The change from the initial state to the renovated space shows just how much work went into the project.

Watch the Facebook reel below:

Planning is everything

Home renovations can be challenging, especially when working with existing structures rather than starting from scratch. Experts recommend spending time in the space before making major decisions about colours and fixtures. This helps homeowners understand how the space functions and what improvements are truly needed.

For RDP homeowners looking to renovate, the process often involves unexpected costs and timelines that extend longer than planned. Many renovators suggest starting with the kitchen, as it adds the most value to a home and creates the most dust during construction.

Having a realistic timeline and budget cushion for unexpected issues can help prevent frustration during the renovation journey.

A woman shows how she started renovating her RDP home, with Mzansi supporting her goal.

Source: Facebook

Support pours in

The renovation video touched many viewers who celebrated the homeowner's achievement.

@Nokuthula ThuLeeh Mkhefa celebrated:

"Congratulations baby 🎉🎊🥳"

@Dimakatso J. Motloung exclaimed:

"Whoop-whoop!!! Congratulations Babes, congratulations soooooooooooooooo proud of you 🎉🎉🎊"

@Gary Bredenhann offered wisdom:

"We all run our own race at our own pace toward our own destination! Keep feeding your fruit tree… and you will keep plucking the fruits! Well done!"

@Boitumelo Hlapho related:

"I did the same with mine 😍😍"

@Naledi Talentia Thapeli-Zwane expressed anticipation:

"I love this edition you are posting. Been looking forward since the bedroom makeover 💙💙💙"

Source: Briefly News